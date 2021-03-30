CONWAY — Each year, the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo offers the largest business networking event in New Hampshire’s North Country.
This year, the Business Expo, dubbed EXPO 21, is going virtual, offering two days of workshops, presentations and a virtual exhibit hall for networking with local businesses.
One of the main highlights will be a series of presentations, all free to attend. Presentations will be offered online, to take place April 20-21, according to the following schedule.
Tuesday, April 20
10 a.m. “Resilience for Addressing Racism with NH Listens,” presented by Michele Holt-Shannon — Examine what it looks like when we increase our resiliency for racial justice and what strategies can help in this effort.
Noon. “How the Impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are Affecting The Local Workforce in Mount Washington Valley and What You Can Do About It,” presenters are Heather Philips and Caleb Gilbert — This presentation will provide an overview of ACEs and related outcomes, plus information about resilience that can help employers and businesses improve worker health, well-being, and performance.
2 p.m. “Division of Travel and Tourism Development (DTTD),” presented by Director Lori Harnois — Learn about the Division of Travel and Tourism Development’s marketing plan for the state of New Hampshire in the coming months.
4 p.m. “EXPO21 Networking Session,” hosted by MWV Chamber of Commerce — Join Chamber staff and virtual exhibitors during this fun and exciting networking session. This session will include presentations, giveaways, breakout rooms and more.
Wednesday, April 21
10 a.m. “Small Business Administration Provides Updates on Assistance,” presented by Director Amy Bassett — Learn about any updates on PPP loans and assistance available to support small businesses.
Noon. “How A Facilitator Can Help Build Better Meetings.”Courtney Wrigley of CJW Consulting LLC offers tips on how to build better, more productive meetings where everyone has a chance to be heard.
2 p.m. “Town Hall update with Small Business Development Center,” presented by Director Elizabeth Grey, who will provide a tourism forecast and overview of SBDC Business Survey results.
4 p.m. “Use YouTube to Grow Your Business,” presented by Bryan Caplan — Best practices will be offered for creating a YouTube Channel with compelling content that promotes businesses and drives engagement. Delve into the different video formats, tips on production and how to measure results.
Participants are asked to sign up in advance for any presentations they’d like to attend. To sign up, contact Michelle Cruz at events@mtwashingtonvalley.org or call (603) 356-5701, Ext. 302.
In addition to workshops and presentations, EXPO21 also presents the Virtual Exhibitor Hall, Your Online Business Hub. This will give an opportunity for businesses to get creative and have fun with a short video to share with attendees. This video can showcase the latest services and products offered, how attendees can get involved in a giveaway, or an introduction of staff. If you need help creating a video contact Michelle via the contact information above. This is Your Online Business Hub and will go live on April 20 for all to attend.
For more information on becoming an exhibitor in the Virtual Exhibit Hall, contact Cruz via the contact information above.
EXPO21 is presented by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce. Sponsors of the event include Northway Bank, Northeast Delta Dental, New Hampshire Magazine, Chalmers Insurance Group & Patriot Insurance, Eversource, Mt. Washington Radio Group, The Conway Daily Sun and Heartland Payment Systems.
For more information on EXPO21, go to tinyurl.com/nsphsuhk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.