Fighting black flies with lemon eucalyptus oil
Living here in the great northern parts of New Hampshire, we generally experience the plague of Black Flies in the spring and summer.
Let me introduce you to the essential oil that is at the heart of our very own insect deterrent at Fields of Ambrosia: lemon eucalyptus oil.
Lemon eucalyptus oil is the common name of one of the natural oils obtained from the lemon-scented gum eucalyptus plant that has gained popularity as an insect deterrent in the past decade. This use is important when you consider the dangers of DEET and other toxic solutions and want to steer clear of them. This natural plant oil contains p-menthane-diol, which has proven to be more effective than its foremost chemical alternative, DEET, which has been documented to cause serious adverse effects, especially in children.
According to The New England Journal of Medicine, “Insect-transmitted disease remains a major source of illness and death worldwide. Mosquitoes alone transmit disease to more than 700 million persons annually. Protection from arthropod bites is best achieved by avoiding infested habitats, wearing protective clothing, and using insect repellent.
Applying repellent to the skin may be the only feasible way to protect against insect bites. Commercially available insect repellents can be divided into two categories — synthetic chemicals and plant-derived essential oils.”
The best-known chemical insect repellent is N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide, now called N,N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET). Oil of lemon eucalyptus is the only botanical (a.k.a., plant-derived) ingredient registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and approved by the Centers for Disease Control. The repellent originated as an extract of an Australian eucalyptus tree and studies suggest that products with 30 percent oil of lemon eucalyptus repel as well as those with 15 to 20 percent DEET.
What is lemon eucalyptus oil?
There are over 700 species of eucalyptus, so do not confuse our lemon eucalyptus (Eucalyptus citriodora) with its more common sister Eucalyptus globules. This oil is commonly known as eucalyptus or Blue Gum Oil. It contains 60-75 percent 1, 8 cineol and is the eucalyptus that is known to provide support for a healthy respiratory system and soothe muscles after exercise. It is originally from Australia but it also grows in Brazil, China, Corsica and Ecuador.
Lemon eucalyptus oil is extracted from the leaves and twigs of the lemon-scented gum eucalyptus plant. It smells sweet, lemony, and fresh, with a woody hint. Note, however, that this pure oil is not registered with the Environmental Protection Agency as an insect repellant.
In 2000, the EPA registered oil of lemon eucalyptus as a “biopesticide repellent,” meaning it is derived from natural materials. The resulting products can be applied to human skin and clothing for repelling insects such as mosquitoes, biting flies and gnats. They are formulated as a spray or a lotion. When it was tested on humans, it gave complete protection from biting for between six to 7.75 hours. Compared to DEET, there was no significant difference in efficacy and duration of protection. Other studies have also demonstrated its protection against the biting midge, deer tick and stable fly.
Personal Insect Control 101 using insect repellent is a balancing act of getting adequate protection without unnecessary exposure — and it isn’t foolproof.
Marc L. Lame, Ph.D., a clinical professor of environmental science at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and Melissa Piliang, M.D., a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio, recommend the following Dos and Don’ts to get the safest, most effective repellent protection.
Do:
• Base your repellent decisions on your activity. If you’re going kayaking in a heavily wooded, mosquito-ridden area, DEET is your best bet, but if you’re going into your backyard for a barbeque, alternative repellents are probably sufficient.
• Employ non-chemical ways to keep mosquitoes at bay. Stay indoors when mosquitoes are at their peak. If you must go outdoors, wear long sleeve shirts and pants. And remove standing water (including Fido’s water bowl), which is where female mosquitoes lay their eggs.
• Wash clothing and repellent-coated skin at the end of the day.
Don't:
• Wear permethrin-treated clothing. It results in unnecessary exposure to the pesticide and it’s more toxic than applying repellent directly to the skin.
• If you use DEET, do use more than 30 percent DEET. And research shows that products sporting more than 50 percent DEET don’t offer additional protection and could cause serious side effects.
• Choose products that combine both sunscreen and repellent. If you reapply sunscreen every two hours (as advised), you risk overexposing yourself to repellent.
Other uses for lemon eucalyptus oil:
• Anti-fungal and antiseptic — occasionally used to treat athlete’s foot. The oil is used in personal hygiene products, such as soaps, for its antimicrobial properties.
• Anti-inflammatory and analgesic — can be applied to wounds to help prevent infection. When diluted, lemon eucalyptus essential oil helps soothe aching muscles and joints as well.
• Air freshener — The aroma is thought to soothe the nerves and awaken the mind.
Safety/precautions: Lemon eucalyptus oil is generally safe for most adults when applied to the skin as an insect deterrent. Note, though, that some individuals might have a skin reaction to it. On the other hand, I strongly discourage internal applications of lemon eucalyptus oil as it is unsafe.
Chest rubs for congestion contain lemon eucalyptus oil and can cause seizures and death if eaten. Children under the age of 3 should not be over-dosed with any repellant.
General information about essential oils: As with all essential oils, never use them undiluted, and never use them in eyes or mucus membranes. Do not take internally unless working with a qualified and expert practitioner. Keep away from children. If applying an essential oil to your skin always perform a small patch test on an insensitive part of the body (after you have properly diluted the oil in an appropriate carrier.
This article is provided for educational purposes only. This information has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Deborah Jasien is the owner and maker at Fields of Ambrosia: Bath-Body-Aroma in North Conway Village. Since 2001, Fields of Ambrosia has been using all natural plant and vegetable based ingredients — free from animal derivatives, petroleum products and detergents. Products are made right in the store, which also uses recycled glass, paper, plastic and wood packaging whenever possible. Fields of Ambrosia supports cancer awareness through the gift of a portion of yearly sales to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation.
