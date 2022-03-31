What do makeup, sparkling water and pet treats have in common? Well, you can buy them infused with CBD with just a quick search on the internet.
Within the past few years, it seems like CBD products have overwhelmingly made their way into a great many everyday personal care items and food products. There is no getting around it: CBD is officially everywhere. Its popularity has skyrocketed. What started as a niche alternative health treatment has become a nationwide craze.
2017 was the year that weed went mainstream, and the "green rush" struck gold. But while recreational marijuana is still technically illegal in most states, an industry has blossomed around CBD, a compound that's found in marijuana but legal to sell (in most forms) on its own.
CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid compound found in marijuana. The cannabis plant contains at least 80 chemical compounds called cannabinoids. You’re probably already familiar with THC, the cannabinoid that prompts the psychoactive effects commonly associated with marijuana, like euphoria, relaxation and, of course, the munchies. CBD is another cannabinoid, but, unlike THC, it's not psychoactive. This is the source of CBD’s popularity: the ability to provide some of marijuana’s therapeutic effects without the high.
Thanks to the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, zero THC CBD is not illegal in any state in the USA. That’s right; according to federal law, it is legal in all 50 states.
“Marijuana” cannabis plants have a lower percentage of CBD than hemp plants. That’s why most CBD products use CBD from hemp, not marijuana. Because marijuana has a higher concentration of THC, it’s not an ideal choice for producing CBD products. Using marijuana plants would require extracting some of the THC to bring the CBD within the legal limits.
Hemp cannabis plants have a high amount of CBD and low THC, making them the most efficient plant for CBD processing.
How can you take CBD?
As people cash in on marijuana’s increasing legalization, the market is flooding with new CBD products. The options are truly dizzying, from chocolates and capsules to vaporizers and sublingual oils which are placed under the tongue to quickly diffuse into the bloodstream. CBD is also becoming a popular ingredient in products like skincare and lotions, from pain-relieving CBD bath bombs, muscle balms and massage oils to body lotions.
What are the benefits of CBD?
CBD has mainly been used to reduce pain, relax muscles, manage insomnia, and treat anxiety. One study has shown reduced increases in heart rate and blood pressure in those with social anxiety when participants interacted with others. For those with insomnia, using high doses of CBD resulted in less waking and increased sleep. Also, in rats with arthritis, it was seen that the application of CBD has anti-inflammatory properties and resulted in reduced joint swelling and pain.
What you should know before buying:
Some medical experts say that CBD derived from industrial hemp (as opposed to marijuana) is less potent, but it’s still possible to feel the effects from these products.
"As a rule, I do not recommend industrial hemp as medicine," says Dr. Goldstein. "That being said, there are some 'hemp' products on the market that, when tested, show that they contain medicinal amounts of cannabinoids and terpenes, albeit with very low THC that allows for the “hemp” designation."
With so many choices, it’s important to consider a few things before purchasing a product. It is possible to feel the effects of CBD right after consumption, but most products are meant for long-term use.
Weigh your options: Inhaled CBD is felt quickly but fades much faster than sublingual and ingested products. If you’re looking for a daily supplement with slow-releasing effects, ingestible products with clearly marked dosages like capsules or edible oils are easy to integrate into your daily routine.
Benefits of CBD for pets.
The American Veterinary Medical Association hasn't taken an official stance on medical marijuana for pets. However, there have been many successful cases of the use of medical cannabis to help pets with diseases or illnesses. In addition, the ailments experienced by aging humans and animals can be quite similar.
Are there side effects from CBD?
Cannabinoids have been shown to be exceptionally non-toxic, with no fatalities reported. Large doses of up to 1,500 mg per day of CBD have been shown to be well-tolerated in human subjects. The Department of Health and Human Services states that no signs of toxicity or serious side effects are associated with chronic use of CBD in healthy individuals.
CBD is itself non-toxic, and so the most important thing to keep in mind is that “overdosing” on CBD will not result in fatalities. The most commonly reported side-effects for CBD in animals are sedation and overactive appetites.
Cannabinoids are also sold under the designation Full Spectrum PCR, or Phyto-Compound Rich, hemp.
Where to source local CBD
High-quality CBD products are available at several local shops in the Mount Washington Valley including The Local Grocer and Headlines. PCR products are available at Fields of Ambrosia: Bath-Body-Aroma and for your pet, at Four Your Paws Only.
This article is for educational purposes only. The information included here complies with all FDA standards and is not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or maintain any ailments or diseases in accordance with FDA guidelines.
Deborah Jasien has been a Mount Washington Valley resident since 1998. She is the owner/maker at Fields of Ambrosia, which began in her kitchen in 2000. What began as a small venture of making natural soaps and lotions for family and friends expanded into aromatherapy products when her sister was diagnosed with cancer. All of their products are free from petroleum and animal derivatives and the packaging is assembled from recycled glass, plastic, paper and cork. A portion of all sales is donated to Jens Friends Cancer Foundation. Fields of Ambrosia is a proud member of The White Mountain Independents, a membership of locally owned and operated retail stores.
