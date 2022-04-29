By Jaimie Crawford, special to The Conway Daily Sun
The Mount Washington Valley is your premier destination for a mountainside wedding in New Hampshire. It offers all of the services you’d find in a metropolis, but in a boutique setting. You’ll find local, Mount Washington Valley-based photographers, stylists, cake-bakers, florists, venues, caterers and more. Everything you need to plan your mountainside wedding you’ll find in the valley - including spectacular mountain views for your backdrop.
the Mount Washington Valley has long been known as a destination for romance. Part of its history is steeped in the lore of its covered bridges - one of which is known as the “Honeymoon Bridge.” Located in Jackson Village, the landmark that is the Jackson Covered Bridge has long been recognized as one of the most photographic spots for newlyweds. Built by Charles Broghton and his son, Frank in 1876; the bridge spans 121 feet across the Wildcat River. According to the town, a covered walkway was added in 1930, and runs along its length. Word has it that suitors and honeymooners alike would come to this bridge to steal a kiss from their beloved under the cover of the bridge.
Two destinations are particularly noteworthy; Jackson Village, and North Conway Village. Both offer venues, vendors, and views that fit the vision of any couple seeking a mountain wedding. From Jackson and North Conway, locations in the way of fields, state parks, mountain tops, libraries, river sides, and farms also create their own web of distinction.
Whether one can credit the Jackson Covered Bridge and the mountains that surround it for its popularity as a wedding destination, Jackson Village is one of the most noteworthy villages to celebrate your wedding in the Mount Washington Valley. A spring of wedding vendors has filled the well in Jackson Village. Couples can schedule their venue, their hair and make-up, their florist and their baker all within a five mile radius when planning their wedding in Jackson, New Hampshire.
North Conway, New Hampshire is equally abundant in venues and vendors that all make for the wedding of one’s dreams. From historic manors to hotels that offer direct views of the famed Cathedral and White Horse Ledges to traveling ice cream trucks and custom cake designers, it’s not just the mountain views that deliver.
The Mount Washington Valley is a hub of creatives that have been recognized across the board in publications such as The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, Green Wedding Shoes, NH Weddings, Well Wed, and more. Continually recognized for the wedding professionals that make up the abundant array of options when it comes to planning a White Mountain Wedding, the Mount Washington Valley is an inexhaustible resource.
From rustic to opulent, outdoors to inside; mountain views to covered bridges, river side and open fields there is a venue for every desire. And you can fill your venue with ice cream trucks, to grilled cheese food trucks to bakers that can make a cake, but can also design an entire dessert bar; to stylists and florists that invent new ways to let your hair, make-up, and flowers showcase the spirit of your wedding.
Picture wedding photos with the famed and picturesque Jackson Falls rushing in the background. You, and your loved one could have your “first Look” photos with the streams of water that cascade from Jackson Falls straight to mountain views before dropping off to a multi-foot fall. From there you can hold your reception in one of many historic hotels that surround these natural treasures.
Or dip your partner at the foot of the Jackson Covered Bridge for a private one-on-one photo shoot before convening with guests at the base of a ski area or in a rustic barn, waiting to celebrate your special day.
Merge your love of the outdoors with a ceremony on top of a mountain. Cathedral Ledge and Mount Willard are two locations that adventurous couples looking for the backdrop of all backdrops will hike to. (Hint, you can drive up Cathedral Ledge, and Mount Willard is an easy, accessible hike that is three miles roundtrip, and ascends a mere 800 feet.)
The point in all of these ideas, is that there are so many ways in which a Mount Washington Valley wedding delivers everything you hope for your wedding day. In a world where showcasing your personality and individual style as a person, and as a couple is paramount to a successful wedding day, the Mount Washington Valley provides the professionals and scenery to match.
Inspired by the White Mountains, the creative engine to create a day that is truly yours never ceases. Yes the White Mountains in the Mount Washington Valley is a champion destination when it comes to planning a mountainside wedding, but it’s the service providers that score the winning point.
