The Mount Washington Valley is packed with vendors of all shapes and sizes ready to make your destination wedding a reality. Whether it's wedding rings, wedding cakes, wedding receptions or wedding gifts, we've got you covered!
BATTER-UP BAKERY: 229 Chocorua Mountain Hwy, Tamworth. (603) 986-3326. batterupnh.com.
This small bakery is set up for your wedding needs. And every wedding needs dessert — they’re one of the first things your guests will see at your reception, and one of the last things they will eat. We handcraft each and every beautifully delicious pastry, be it a tiered cake or a spread of bite-sized desserts. Whether your guest count reaches into the hundreds or will be an intimate affair, we’ll work directly with you to create the dessert of your dreams.
CIGAR SHENANIGANS: 1903 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway. (603) 307-1036. cigarshenanigans.com
As patrons well know, Cigar Shenanigans is not your ordinary cigar lounge. It’s 4,000 square feet of fun, friends, adult beverages and premium cigars, all in the heart of North Conway. Cigar Shenanigans features brands like Davidoff, Ashton and Liga Privada, and the humidor is filled with brands such as Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust and 7-20-4 (both New Hampshire companies) and J Grotto Cigars (from Rhode Island). The extensive liquor selection includes the house Woodford Reserve. Try one of 20 draughts, including Stubborn Pup Brew from Tuckerman Brewing. Inside the sprawling cigar and cocktail lounge is the party room, the alcove, the fireplace room, the aquarium and the bar. Something for everyone.
They are now booking bachelor parties and will help you choose the best celebratory cigar!
DELECTABLES BY DANETTE: 64 Kearsarge Road, North Conway. (603) 387-7095. delectablesbydanette.com
Danette MacArthur has been baking and delighting her friends and family with her delectable creations for nearly 40 years. It all began with her daughter, Janine’s first birthday cake. That led her to take professional cake decorating classes at the Eaton Cake & Candy Shop in Hooksett.
Over the years, she attended additional classes around the country to develop and perfect her skills. Her love and passion for baking inspired her to pursue her dreams and open her bakery in downtown North Conway in 2015.
Danette’s specialty is creating and designing simply beautiful and elegant cakes for weddings and memorable celebrations.
Danette said: “It is an honor and privilege to be part of one of the most important days in a couples life and to feel the heartfelt emotions watching tears from the bride when she sees her wedding cake for the first time.”
EAGLE MOUNTAIN HOUSE: 179 Carter Notch Road, Jackson. (603) 383-9111. eaglemt.com
Nestled in the heart of the enchanting White Mountains, the Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club is known for its sweeping views, attentive hotel staf, and expertly crafted weddings. Awarded the 2022 pick for Best of Weddings, Eagle Mountain House team specializes in creating a custom wedding experience — turning your vision into a reality. From their striking mountain landscape to their award-winning cuisine, the folks at Eagle Mountain know your guests will walk away with the experience of a lifetime.
FAST TAXI: 2760 White Mountain Hwy (Plaza Building, Eastern Slope Inn, North Conway. (603) 356-0000. fasttaxi.net.
In 1999, after having worked in the vacation industry for 16 years, Katy Robbart decided to become her own boss and do something that helped other people. It was then, with one vehicle, that Fast Taxi began providing personal shopping and delivery services to locals.
Today, Fast Taxi Cab/Shuttle & Delivery Services provides the community with local and long-distance transportation services with a fleet of 14, including a Tesla, nine hybrids and larger vehicles to accommodate parties of 14 or more!
Since the focus has always been on customer service and safety, five years ago Katy saw a need to provide medical transportation in the Valley. It was for this reason that Fast Taxi created Quick Cab-the insurance side of the company. Quick Cab provides customers transportation to their medical appointments often driving to Boston, Portland, Maine, Lebanon and beyond.
NORTH COUNTRY FAIR JEWELERS: 2448 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway. (603) 356-5819. northcountryfairjewelers.com.
Creating engaging designs coupled with beauty and ingenuity, North Country Fair Jewelers has been celebrating the joy of love for over 52 years. Let us create something special and lasting for you.
NORTHEAST ATV: 177 Main St, Gorham. (800) 458-1838. northeastsnowmobile.com.
If you and your crew are searching for the optimal bachelor/bachelorette party experience, look no further! Northeast Snowmobile & ATV Rentals offers UTVs of different sizes to accommodate any group size that walks through their door. Choose between guided or self-guided options. Their experienced guides will ensure that you get the most out of your trip and that you will have the most memorable experience. They are located in Gorham, just 30 minutes away from North Conway.
A PERFECT DAY TO TRAVEL: (603) 996-1843. aperfectdaytravelagency.com.
Owner Alison P. Davis, CTA, says: “I really pride myself on offering personalized planning for my clients and taking care of all the details saving them time and making it as stress-free as possible. I don’t just book their vacations but I take care of them and I’m available throughout their vacation until their return should they need anything I can assist with. I love hearing about the moments that stand out for my clients. When they remember feeling like a king and queen over a candlelight beach dinner or the look on a grandaughter’s face when she saw Cinderella’s castle at the end of Main Street. I love the things that make great memories for them because that’s what it’s all about. My own personal favorite destination? Turks and Caicos, Bermuda, and anywhere a cruise ship can take me!”
PURITY SPRING RESORT: 1251 Eaton Road, East Madison. (603) 367-8896. purityspring.com
Purity Spring Resort is a destination wedding and event venue.
At Purity Spring Resort, they will provide you with the opportunity for an extended stay destination wedding, allowing you extra time to unwind, relax and create lifelong memories with your guests. Purity Spring Resort offers two full venue rentals including lodging, reception rooms, and outdoor activities. The Evergreen Room can accommodate up to 200 people. If you prefer an outdoor reception, there are three options right on property; Lakeside, Mountain Top, or the Field at King Pine.
ROSEWOOD LANDING: 24 Rosewood Lane, Silver Lake (Madison). (603) 367-7222. rosewoodlanding.com
Donna Borges always wanted to host weddings and events. She went back to college to earn a hotel/restaurant management and culinary degree, then set out to find the perfect location. So when her husband and she found a beautiful Victorian home on the shore of Silver Lake, Madison, for sale, she knew that this was to be the start of a lifelong dream-come-true. “We renovated the house and property to become a lovely inn and entertaining location. The theory of a need for small events of up to 50 guests was on point! Bookings started coming in just by word of mouth,” she said.
Borges says: “I strive to make every couple’s event fulfill their perfect vision of a dream wedding. From welcome dinners, to groom’s arriving by boat, gourmet reception dinners and farewell brunches on the morning after. It has been and will continue to be my pleasure to help plan and host beautiful weddings and events at Rosewood Landing.”
SAWYER RIVER KNIFE & TRADING: 16 Norcross Circle, North Conway (next to the train station). (603) 356-4155. sawyerriver.com.
Whether it be a complete kitchen cutlery set from well-known brands such as Zwilling J.A. Henckels or GLOBAL Cutlery, a gorgeous 100 percent teak cutting board, a versatile Mason Cash mixing bow, or a selection of high-quality pots and pans, the folks at Sawyer River Knife & Trading have plenty of options of gifts at SRKT that will be sure to make your soon-to-be-married friend or family member smile even more on their wedding day.
THE SEASONS RESORT AT ATTITASH: 1 Seasons at Attitash Road, Bartlett. (800) 332-6633. seasonsnh.com.
Nestled in The White Mountains on the southern base of Attitash Mountain and only a mile from the ski slopes, The Seasons Resort is the perfect destination for anyone looking to enjoy all that the Mount Washington Valley has to offer.
Amenities include indoor heated pool, Jacuzzi, dry sauna, showers and changing rooms, a game room with two pool tables, air hockey, foosball and multiple arcade games.
Plus there are two pingpong, an outdoor playground, sun deck, tennis courts, basketball courts and more.
The Seasons is conveniently located near popular attractions such as Attitash, Cranmore, Black, Wildcat and Bretton Woods alpine ski areas. … plus Jackson Ski Touring, and access to the trails at Great Glen Trails and Bear Notch Touring Center Nordic areas
Book golf packages in the summer, ski packages in winter.
SEA DOG BREWING COMPANY: 1976 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. (603) 356-0590. seadogbrewing.com.
prawling rustic-meets-industrial brewpub offering beer and creative American fare. Sea Dog has been hand crafting beers and serving amazing food for over 10 years with locations in Maine, Florida and now North Conway. Come check them out in the big red barn on Route 16.
STONEHURST MANOR: 3351 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway. (603) 356-3113. stonehurstmanor.com.
Fall in love with the stunning venue, the perfect backdrop for a romantic, social or professional event. Stonehurst Manor’s 19th-century-style historical building creates an ambience of elegance and glamour, and the stunning White Mountain backdrop is second to none.
Choose from their wide variety of New Hampshire wedding packages or take a look at their gallery to find out how they can work with you to create your ideal wedding or private party. Plan your next out-of-town event at this premiere hotel in North Conway, a breathtaking spot for your special day, anytime of year.
TRAMWAY ARTISANS: 2336 Route 16, West Ossipee (next to McDonald’s). (603) 539-5700. Open seven days a week.
We invite you to browse through our store as we have a wide selection of local products featuring gifts for the bride and groom as well as every special occasion. Besides unique ideas and home decor, we also have a large variety of garden and patio decor to choose from.
WHIPPLETREE WINERY: 372 Turkey St., Tamworth. (603) 335-3667. whippletreewinery.com
Whippletree Winery is a winery that specializes in personalizing the “wedding wine experience.” One of the most personal experiences that Whippletree Winery specializes in are weddings! Every wedding is unique as are Whippletree’s handcrafted, award winning, local wines. A variety of over thirty wines are available to fit any special event. Offered is a personalized consultation with the owner/vintner, Lauen Barrett who is an accomplished Wedding Wine Planner. She explores how Whippletree wines can compliment “the flow” of the event. The “Wine Selection Planning” session involves understanding the precious wedding vision in a relaxed manner.
Whippletree Winery is located in the quaint town of Tamworth, New Hampshire. It is conveniently nestled in the White Mountain and Lakes Region of beautiful New Hampshire. It provides a perfect location to do a wine tasting, enjoy a glass of wine, purchase wedding wine and host an event. Whippletree Winery provides an amazing destination for "local things to do" for wedding parties and guests. Contact Whippletree Winery at 603-323-7119 to begin planning your wedding wine needs!
WHITE GATES FARM: 2153 Cleveland Hill Road Tamworth. whitegatesfarm@gmail.com; whitegates-farm.com.
Overlooking the Sandwich and Ossipee Mountain Ranges, White Gates Farm is a stunning backdrop for your special day. There are multiple choices for settings for your ceremony and reception, and your wedding package includes private cottages for your wedding party, as well as your tent, tables, chairs, linens, onsite coordinators, and more. Call for more information or stop by for our open house! Open house is May 7 from 1-4 p.m.
WHITE MOUNTAIN CHALET AND CATERERS: 161 East Milan Road, Berlin. (603) 723-4020. chaletcaterers.com
For over 35 years, the White Mountain Chalet and Caterers has been serving great food to their loyal customers.
Whather at their 350-seat location in Berlin, or at locations all over Northern New England, they LOVE catering for you.
Their owner chef is a graduate of the famed Johnson & Wales Cordon Bleu program and was previously a head chef at UNH in Durham. They have catered many second generations’ weddings and that really warms their hearts!
If it is attractive, delicious and reasonably priced meals that you need for any event, call “The Chalet” today, the owner/chef will answer the phone — now that is refreshing, isn’t it? to answer any and all of your questions. Since 1987.
