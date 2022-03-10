CONWAY — The days are getting warmer, snow is melting, animals are coming out of their winter homes. In short, anticipation of spring renewal is all around. “Spring Sensations” is the current art show at the Main Street Art Gallery in Norcross Place, located beside Sawyer River Trading Co., in North Conway. The show runs for the months of March and April.
Among the many artworks in our current show, you will find a fanciful collage of a Rockin’ Robin, lots of barnyard animals peeking out of their pens to smell the fresh air and a lush forsythia bush in full bloom. What could be more springlike?
In the Residents Gallery are seven artists: Sarah Eastman, Bill Fein, Barbara Perry, Sandi Poor, Rosemary Gerbutavich, James O’Donnell and Phyllis Tracy.
In the rest of the gallery are painters Sharon Allen, Martha Aucoin, Maryellen Moran, Mary Borowski, Terri Brooks, Betty Brown, Bruce Grubb, Rebecca Fullerton, Amy Taylor, Jeri Swenson, Laura Thompson and Merle Sciacca showcasing a variety of mediums and styles. Photographers include Ernie Hiscox, Eric Gillette, Julie L’Heureux and Karen Lord. Crafters are Ann Pelosi, Jan Eskedal and Debony Thorne.
Just to name a few highlights of the show, there is Terri Brooks’ award-winning pastels, Bruce Grubb’s large abstract landscapes, Ann Pelosi’s mushroom jewelry and Bob Gordon’s retrospective oil paintings.
Additionally, there are many sunflower artworks to honor the Ukrainians’ fight for their country. A portion of all sales from this show will be sent to Ukrainian relief.
The majority of artworks displayed are original paintings with a wide range of price points and styles. For a more affordable gift, the gallery has numerous small artworks, boxes of cards, ceramic tiles, jewelry and matted prints. Shop locally and support local small businesses.
The gallery is open from Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org or call (603) 356-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.