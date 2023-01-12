EATON — Snowvillage Inn and Max’s Restaurant and Pub, located at 136 Stewart Road in Eaton Center, will be welcoming the art of J.P. Goodwin and Bill Fein with a reception for the artists on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. An artisan cheese-and-cracker plate will be provided by the artists and beverages will be available for purchase. Their art will be at the inn during the months of January and February.
“We’re delighted to have JP and Bill’s work here at the inn," said Jen Kovach, innkeeper/owner of the Snowvillage Inn. "Both are well known artists in the Valley and to have them showcase their talent right on our walls, what a privilege.”
Goodwin is an award-winning artist with degrees in fine arts and residential design and has been a professional artist for more than 50 years. She is represented in galleries in Marblehead, Mass., and North Conway and in collections in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, California, England and Cyprus.
She is an artist and designer with an impressive range of talent. She specializes in fine art, landscape design, oil paint restoration, custom needlepoint canvases and custom burlap design for rug hooking.
Goodwin can be found at the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association teaching classes to painters from beginner to advanced.
Fein attended the Vesper George School of Art in Boston and has found his passion in capturing the beauty of the landscape around him, as well as in a number of portraits.
His work has been displayed at many notable galleries such as Gallery 302 in Bridgton, Maine, and has recently been featured right in Conway where he built his home, studio and gallery, 106 Fein Lane in East Conway.
He can also be found at Art Works in Chocorua or maybe you can spot him on the side of a quiet country road with a canvas in front of him, creating the newest piece in his collection.
