EATON — Snowvillage Inn and Max’s Restaurant and Pub, located at 136 Stewart Road in Eaton Center, will be welcoming the art of J.P. Goodwin and Bill Fein with a reception for the artists on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. An artisan cheese-and-cracker plate will be provided by the artists and beverages will be available for purchase. Their art will be at the inn during the months of January and February.

