LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Lovell, Maine, will be welcoming Lovell artist, Sandra J. Bell to paint at its latest Plein Air Paint Out on Saturday, July 23.
Bell will begin setting up at 10 a.m. she will be painting until 3 p.m. or until she gets too tired to paint.
Bell is primarily an oil painter. Painting both in the studio and plein air, her work consists of both abstract and impressionist pieces. Her style varies throughout all her works.
Her plein air pieces are sometimes complete in one session, meaning she paints an entire scene, only small details are refined in the studio. Her abstract pieces are created entirely from her imagination — there are no photos to help guide the process.
Which is wildly different from her approach to impressionist studio pieces, which are done by using upwards of four photos.
Allowing her to see her subject from multiple angles, which results in Sandra being able to paint a more accurate picture of the scene and how it looks from the human eye. If only one photo is used for these impressionistic studio pieces, it results in the painting looking flat. It can also cause the painting to look too pixelated, too photographic, which results in the painting having no life or emotion. Sandra wants her paintings to come to life.
If you paint plein air, feel free to bring your supplies, find a place on the lawn and paint one of the beautiful scenes around the gallery. All are welcome.
