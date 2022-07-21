Sandra J. Bell Painting

A painting by Sandra J. Bell. She will painting plein air at the Harvest Gold Gallery in Lovell, Maine, on Saturday, July 23. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Lovell, Maine, will be welcoming Lovell artist, Sandra J. Bell to paint at its latest Plein Air Paint Out on Saturday, July 23.

Bell will begin setting up at 10 a.m. she will be painting until 3 p.m. or until she gets too tired to paint.

