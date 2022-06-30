EFFINGHAM — Pat Woods is the featured summer artist at Effingham Public Library.
Woods will be joining the library's weekly Coffee Hour on Wednesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. to discuss her art.
The art show is free and open to the public. Woods’ artwork can be viewed during the library’s open hours Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
The artwork by Woods consist of materials that most of us don’t think twice about throwing away.
One day, she was inspired by the achromatic color scheme of a coffee-stained paper filter. She soon began collecting the used filters by the dozens. Although she never was a seamstress or used patterns, she started to cut, fold and glue the filters into mystical stylized dresses and ceremonial costumes. The paper clothing designs eventually included other cast-off materials such as dryer sheets.
Art critic Nina Fletcher from Worcester Magazine stated, “Reminiscent of old faded tissue paper, these carefully constructed vestments have the delicacy and complexity of Victorian finery.”
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a bachelor of science degree and a teacher certification, Woods began her career in Lebanon. She taught and supervised the elementary art program, and also taught in the first Head Start Pilot Program in the nation.
Before earning a master's at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Woods was lecturer for painting and drawing at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. She spent 19 years in the department of visual and performing arts at Clark University before retiring. She taught printmaking, drawing and exploring the natural world.
Over the years, Woods has been recognized as a premier artist and won many awards.
