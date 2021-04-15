LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery artist Diane Scott will be offering a paint-along session for interested people on Zoom on Sunday, April 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for local charities through the Conway area Lion’s club.
Local participants will have a kit delivered with all the specialty supplies, including a pre-drawn painting panel, oils paints, a photo to work from, brushes, a palette knife, a palette panel to mix paints on and a little handout summarizing the lesson. No experience is required. You will be taught how to analyze, mix and apply colors.
Cost is $60 for a three-hour session and all the materials in the kit. If interested, call Scott at (603) 694-2110 and leave a message if there is no answer. Numbers are limited to 10 participants.
Stop into the Harvest Gold Gallery in Lovell, Maine, to see Scott's work. She uses color to create light and depth in her paintings. She will also be participating in the plein air sessions this summer on Saturdays. You can stop by and watch her work while taking in the beautiful views both inside and out.
For more information, go to harvestgoldgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.