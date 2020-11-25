CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association is pleased to have Frank Ficken as its featured artist for the month of December at the Met Coffee House at Settlers Green in North Conway.
Ficken is an award-winning nature and wildlife photographer based in Glen. He has been a photographer since age 12, when he bought his first enlarger.
As a former professional sailor, Ficken has a portfolio of photographs from around the world, but his real joy is documenting the beauty of New Hampshire and the White Mountains. He is also renowned for his award-winning astrophotography.
His work can be found in a number of galleries and shops around New England including the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association gallery in Norcross Circle in North Conway. He can be found online at muddybootsphoto.com.
For more information about the arts association, go to mwvarts.org.
For more information about the Met, go to metropolitancoffeehouse.com.
