LOVELL, Maine — Local artist Diane Scott will be painting plein air at Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, on Saturday, July 2.
The painting will begin around 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. Scott will be painting one of the various scenes outside of the gallery. If you paint plein air, feel free to bring your supplies and paint in the yard overlooking the beautiful White Mountains and Kezar Lake.
Scott was awarded her BFA in 1985 from Herts College of Art and Design. She then went on to study under John Kilroy at the North River Arts Society for six additional years. Finally, in 1996 Diane was able to become a successful full time painter.
Since then Scott has earned herself many impressive awards, including the Best Marine Painting awards and Juror’s Awards. Diane is an impressionistic oil painter, and a plein air painter with many of her works begin outside. Scott has also taught workshops at the Attleboro Arts Museum.
Scott's paintings show the importance of the relationship between light and whatever it’s hitting. She says her paintings “take on a life of their own” while she is creating them. Her use of rich colors combined with her interpretation of light brings emotion and life into her paintings. While painting she tries to depict the memory and feelings associated with it. She does not want to lose those important aspects of the painting in the detail.
Scott is displaying paintings she did at Tin Mountain camp at Harvest Gold Gallery. She has made the decision to donate all of her proceeds from the paintings to Tin Mountain.
For more information regarding the Plein Air Paint Out call, (207) 925-6502 or check out the gallery's Instagram @harvestgoldgallery.
