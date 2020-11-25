CONWAY — The Conway Public Library will be hosting local artist Isaac C. Rader. His artwork will be on display for the month of December in the Ham Room.
Rader lives in Intervale. He earned his bachelor of arts in English from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., in 2017. He was just one class shy of graduating with a minor in Art. Since graduation, Rader’s has taken classes at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction in animation, comics and digital coloring.
Rader’s art could be seen at his one-man art show, ARTillery, in North Conway in August 2014. His pet portraits were on display at Bark in the Park in 2018. Rader was selected to participate in 2016 and 2017 in the juried art show, “Unspoken Words: Works by Autistic Artists,” at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center in Bethlehem. Isaac is a member of the Mt. Washington Valley Art Association.
Rader’s artwork was previously shown at the Conway Public Library. His artwork at that time was primarily pencil on paper. Rader’s most recent works are created from pencil sketches of his photographs of local scenes which are then uploaded to photoshop to digitally color.
The result is an interesting blend of hand drawings with computerized drawing and collage and intriguing color composition taken from the original photos. It includes images of Lake Winnipesaukee, Crawford Notch in summer and fall, the North Conway train station in spring and the turntable in North Conway. Each commemorates the natural beauty of New Hampshire.
All artwork is available for sale and is available as notecards, affordable matted and framed prints. To find out more, or if you would like to make a purchase, please call the artist at (603) 733-7285 to make arrangements.
Due to COVID, there will be no open house. While only eight people are allowed in the room at a time, and masks are required.This art show is a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping for unique artwork with a local flair.
