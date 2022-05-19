CONWAY — The 50th annual Art in the Park will be returning to Schouler Park in North Conway Village on Aug. 5 and 6.
This two-day art show is the signature event of the Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association (MWVAA). Fine artists and craftspeople are invited to sign up.
The art show traditionally attracts visitors for the weekend who come to admire the talent of these artists and buy a treasure of their own.
Approximately 60 artists from all over New England will be represented in all media of painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media. It is a perfect opportunity to sell you original art and prints.
New this year will be security for the artist’s booths Saturday night and Kristen Corrigan will be the DJ for the weekend.
Also new this year will be a separate tent for the artworks to be judged. Judges will award prizes in 2D, 3D, photography/mixed media and Best of Show. It will be a relaxed, secure and fun event.
If you are interested in registering for the event, email info@mwvarts.org and a registration form will be emailed to you or go to mwvarts.org for an online form.
There is a $25 early registration discount before June 14. Final registration date is June 29 so don’t wait.
Forms are also available at the Main Street Art Gallery, next to Sawyer River Trading Co in Norcross Place, North Conway Village.
Volunteers are needed for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you are interested in helping out, please email sarahweastman32@gmail.com.
