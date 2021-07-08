CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association will hold a gallery reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16, to introduce their artists who will inhabit the Resident’s Walls for July and August.
They are Virginia Moore, Rosemary Gerbutavich, Isaac Rader, Jan Eskadel, Julie L’heurex, Marti Sage Gilman and JP Goodwin who collectively represent decades of membership in the MWVArts.
With years of experience creating in studio and en plein air, their work represents a broad range of styles. It is truly a feast for the eyes and a great opportunity to fine that prefect piece or gift while supporting a local non-profit.
Goodwin, a well-known art instructor, landscape and residential designer as well as an exhibiting artist for over 60 years, is showing 30 pieces of 2D work as well as cards and prints.
She paints primarily en plein air and can be found most months at her easel around the Valley capturing the light and beautiful countryside. She works in oils, pastels, water color and graphite as well as fiber.
Goodwin has visited and painted in the valley since the 1950s and became a full time resident 14 years ago. Directing the Friday Painter’s Group founded by Nan White of the MWVArts in the 1970s, she and an intrepid collection of local artists welcome aspiring and established artists to join their experience of painting en plein air with critique, a free offering of the Association. The location schedule is available on the MWVAA website.
She is past president of the MWVArts, a board member and art instructor at ArtWorks Gallery/CCAC, an exhibiting member of The Art Group in Sanbornville and the Rochester Museum of Fine Arts.
She can be found online at house-protraits.com or jpgoodwin-arts@roadrunner.com.
The group show hanging simultaneously, “ Fun in the Sun,” includes over 20 additional member artists whose work will amaze and delight as well. Come meet the artists and see what’s happening with the Arts in the Valley.
Main Street Art is at 16 Norcross Circle in North Conway Village beside Sawyer Knife Company across from the train station. Inquiries at (603) 356-2787 or info@mvwarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.