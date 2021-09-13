CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association has opened “Fall into Color,” a new show at its Main Street Art Gallery in Norcross Place in North Conway. The show will be running through Oct. 31.
A wide variety of subjects, styles and media are represented in the show. And of course, many of the artworks are autumn themed. As well as paintings and photographs, many affordable art prints and cards are also available for sale.
On display in our Resident Gallery are Bill Fein, Laura Thompson, Sarah Eastman, Barbara Perry, Rosemary Gerbutavich, Sandi Poor, Jan Eskedal, Virginia Moore and Julie l'Heureux. The rest of the gallery includes local artists Jean Bradley, Phyllis Tracy, Mary Ellen Moran, Elaine Ford, Rebecca Fullerton, Amy Taylor, Martha Aucoin, Karen Lord, Ernie Hiscox as well as regional artists Sharon Allen, James O’Donnell, Mary Borowski and Merle Sciacca.
A reception is planned to meet the artists, view their works and enjoy some refreshments on Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.
On a sadder note, the Arts Association announces the passing of Bob Gordon, a fine plein air oil painter of scenes from the local area. He was a stalwart of the arts association from its earliest days in addition to running his own gallery on the Kancamagus Highway. He always had a smile on his face, a helping hand and a twinkle in his eye. He will be greatly missed.
Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. Until 3 p.m.
For more information, call the gallery at (603) 356-2787 or go to mwvarts.org.
