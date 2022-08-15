LOVELL, Maine — The 47th annual Lovell Arts and Artisans Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the New Suncook School on Route 5 in Lovell, Maine, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This perennially popular summer fair benefits the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library, and admission is free.
This year, the fair will showcase dozens of artisans who will feature painting, pottery, jewelry, ornaments, handmade rugs and towels, wooden household items, photography, fiber arts, hand-knit items, eco-dyed wearable art, wood turned bowls and vases, handmade handbags, artistic notecards, felted sculpture, boiled wool clothing, children’s items, suncatchers, T-shirts and fine art prints.
The artisans will exhibit their wares both indoors in the well-ventilated indoor gymnasium space and outdoors on the lawn. Musical entertainment will be provided the middle school student jazz band.
In addition to the artisans, there will be homemade pies for sale and food trucks, including Mr. Twister pretzels from Fryeburg, Maine, Street Eats from Bridgton, Maine, and The Common Loon from Lovell.
A raffle with 15 items fabulous items will be on display. Raffle tickets are one for $1 or six for $5 and can be purchased in advance at the Charlotte Hobbs Library or at the fair.
All items can be viewed online at hobbslibrary.org. Some artists will also be selling their work online, so go to the website for more items for sale.
