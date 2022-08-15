LOVELL, Maine — The 47th annual Lovell Arts and Artisans Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the New Suncook School on Route 5 in Lovell, Maine, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This perennially popular summer fair benefits the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library, and admission is free.

This year, the fair will showcase dozens of artisans who will feature painting, pottery, jewelry, ornaments, handmade rugs and towels, wooden household items, photography, fiber arts, hand-knit items, eco-dyed wearable art, wood turned bowls and vases, handmade handbags, artistic notecards, felted sculpture, boiled wool clothing, children’s items, suncatchers, T-shirts and fine art prints. 

