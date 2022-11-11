CONWAY — The Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway Village has a jam-packed month of November.
“Affordable Art” is the current show at the gallery and the focus is on the holiday season and getting that special gift. Fine art and crafts are always appreciated as they are made by hand with talent and heart. As the name implies, the items at the gallery are affordably priced, many in the $5 to $50 range. The show runs for the months of November and December.
The current residents room artists are Virginia Moore, Sarah Eastman, John Girouard, Barbara Perry, Jan Eskedal, Laura Guptill, Bruce Grubb and Kathleen Gilligan.
In the rest of the gallery are eight painters, four photographers and four fine crafters. New to this show are the colorful, hand-painted silk scarves by Maria Testa, jewelry by Linda Cooper and quilts by Robin Cornwell.
There are events galore this month, including include artist receptions for Jan Eskedal on Nov. 12 and Laura Guptill on Nov. 19. Both receptions are from noon to 4 p.m. and include plenty of holiday cheer.
On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday,the gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature music, artsy giveaways and refreshments.
Stop by the gallery and vote for your favorite artwork. Will it be a painting of Mount Washington covered in snow, a hand painted ornament or a glass sushi tray?
The gallery is located in Norcross Place, adjacent to Sawyer River Trading Co. and is open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Shop locally and support small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.