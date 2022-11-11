CONWAY — The Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway Village has a jam-packed month of November.

“Affordable Art” is the current show at the gallery and the focus is on the holiday season and getting that special gift. Fine art and crafts are always appreciated as they are made by hand with talent and heart. As the name implies, the items at the gallery are affordably priced, many in the $5 to $50 range. The show runs for the months of November and December.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.