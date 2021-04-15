CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for the musical "Xanadu" on Sunday, April 25, and Monday, April 26, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Auditions are being held by appointment only at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse, 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. To schedule your audition, email c_sauerwein@yahoo.com. You will be emailed an audition form to print out and complete.
Performance showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. July 1 through 18. The show will be directed by Mark Sickler, with music direction by Mary Bastoni, choreography by Hannah-Jo Weisberg and stage management by Cindy Sauerwein.
"Xanadu," a Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you, rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.
Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, "Xanadu" is hilarity on wheels for adults, children and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.
For detailed information, audition requirements and available roles, go to mdplayhouse.com.
