CONWAY — Anyone who had the pleasure of working with Rich Russo either as a director, a fellow cast mate or teacher, knows that his body of work in the theater is nothing if not inspirational.
M&D Playhouse reaped the benefit of his passions and inspirations for more than 20 years. Sadly, Russo passed away suddenly on Sept. 12, 2022.
A time of remembrance and sharing will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at M&D Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
Friends of Russo, and his wife, Sandra, are invited to join the celebration to share stories and memories.
Russo came onto the Mount Washington Valley theater scene in 2000 when he auditioned for M&D’s production of “The Shadowbox” and was cast opposite M&D co-founder Ken Martin. Their on-stage chemistry was palpable, and the rest is M&D history.
He was very committed to the authenticity and esteem of M&D, serving as a board member and providing numerous acting workshops.
Russo was a master at getting his actors to behave truthfully and listen to each other on stage. His dedication to the craft was apparent in his attention to detail and his beautiful final products.
He was recognized by The New Hampshire Theater Awards numerous times, including Best Director for “Tally’s Folly” and “Glass Menagerie,” Best Drama for “Glass Menagerie” and Best Actor for “Halpern and Johnson.”
Russo will also be remembered for more than 15 years as a ski instructor and director of Ski School at Wildcat Mountain, an avid pickleball player and friend to many in Mount Washington Valley.
The afternoon’s 3:30 p.m. matinee performance of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” on Nov. 6 will be dedicated to Russo’s memory.
