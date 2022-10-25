Rich Russo-Other Desert Cities

Rich Russo with Karen Gustafson (left) and Christine Thompson in a scene from M&D Playhouse’s 2015 production of "Other Desert Cities." (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — Anyone who had the pleasure of working with Rich Russo either as a director, a fellow cast mate or teacher, knows that his body of work in the theater is nothing if not inspirational.

M&D Playhouse reaped the benefit of his passions and inspirations for more than 20 years. Sadly, Russo passed away suddenly on Sept. 12, 2022.

