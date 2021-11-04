FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy will be presenting the 2021-22 all-school musical "Mamma Mia!" at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 and 7 p.m.
ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show featuring a large cast, non-stop laughs, and explosive dance numbers. A mother, a daughter, three possible dads and an unforgettable trip down the aisle.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Order online at fryeburgacademy.org/pac or call the box office at (207) 544-9066. Seat selection is only available when ordering online or by phone. In-person ticket orders will be sold as best available.
Face masks are required inside the building during all events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.