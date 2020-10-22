On March 12, Broadway went dark. At a time when events were just starting to be canceled across the country, it was a shocking indication of the severity of the growing COVID-19 pandemic and a massive blow to New York City’s artistic community.
“Many colleagues of mine have been left in a stagnant position of unemployment for over half a year,” said New York-based theater director Jake Dunham, a 2010 Fryeburg Academy graduate. “Theater relies on audiences, massive gatherings, and not only are we unable to have that right now, but there is no definitive date of when we may have that again.”
As Emilie Jensen, a 2011 graduate of Kennett High School, noted, the repercussions of the Broadway shutdown were swift.
“In early March, I was in rehearsals and auditions every day with hundreds of other actors in NYC,” Jensen said. “In the couple of weeks before the Broadway shutdown, I saw five Broadway shows, worked at several Broadway theaters, booked three shows for the summer, was in rehearsals for a new play I’m directing, and opened a children’s touring show that I directed.”
By the end of the day on March 12, within an hour of the shutdown being announced, all of that went away. Upcoming audition appointments were canceled, the new play was postponed indefinitely, the tour was canceled and all of the theaters Jensen worked for were closed.
“I moved back to the valley, for what I thought would be a couple weeks,” Jensen said. “I’ve been here ever since, with plans to move back to the city at the end of October.”
With the recent announcement that Broadway would remain dark through May 2021, New York’s actors and behind-the-scenes artists will be left hanging for the foreseeable future.
“I am on unemployment for the first time in my life,” said Adrienne Paquin, a New York-based actor who acted at The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth in 2018. “I had to move home with my parents (in Massachusetts) so they would feed me, and my unemployment keeps paying my rent in NYC.”
Paquin is the first to admit she is one of the lucky ones in terms of knowing where her next meal will be coming from and to have a place to weather the storm.
“People I know have given up their apartments for the short term or for good,” Paquin said. “Everyone is looking for work, especially as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation money came to an end and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ends at the end of the year.”
While there have been virtual productions, legitimate ones are few and far between, so competition for these roles have been intense.
“When I was offered to be involved (in a production), the union was being unresponsive so I ended up not participating unfortunately,” Paquin said.
This is a similar story for a lot of actors who have had to lean on the day jobs they already had or find temporary work.
“I’m fortunate — and in some ways previously unfortunate — that my main source of income was from my ‘day job’ (a property management company that manages properties in New York, New Jersey, Colorado and Texas), and that I have not been furloughed or laid off from that company yet,” said Kate Gustafson, a 2009 graduate of Kennett High School living in Queens, N.Y., and New Hampshire.
Gustafson is part of Standing Colors, a theater collective that is part of the Society of Artistic Veterans. The collective had to cancel its planned spring and fall shows following a successful production of “War Stories,” by Vinnie Lyman, in Manhattan last fall.
But Gustafson has had at least one bright spot during the pandemic: “What’s in the Woods?” a short female-written and -directed horror film she acted in before the pandemic.
“Our short film has had some success so far in the virtual film festival world,” Gustafson said. “We were finalists in the Oregon Scream Week Horror Film Festival and official selection in the Hollywood Florida Film Festival.”
Bragging rights aside though, “What’s in the Woods?” hasn’t been bringing in the money.
“Receiving financial compensation for your work is how artists live, and right now it’s tough,” Gustafson said. “We need art now more than ever. I am extremely proud of my friends who, despite all of the hurdles in the way, have found ways to continue to create.”
For Dunham, who, in addition to directing in New York, is also a resident teaching artist, this year has been challenging, as many schools have gone to a virtual setting.
“Trying to teach theater through a computer is extremely difficult, as the art form itself relies on its physical nature,” Dunham said.
Locally, M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse canceled the rest of its summer season and recently announced they would have no performances until April 2021. The Barnstormers canceled its 90th season in May and Arts in Motion Theater Co. postponed its planned production of “Newsies” until next year.
“2020 has definitely been a year to refocus,” said Glenn Noble, Arts In Motion’s co-founder and board president. “Arts In Motion is grateful to receive two grants from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation that will keep us going beyond 2020. Arts In Motion’s main focus was to make sure all of our students, cast members and volunteers were kept safe.”
Arts In Motion met that goal by hosting an outdoor children’s theater summer camp at The Christmas Tree Farm Theatre at the Fryeburg Fair grounds in Fryeburg, Maine, with strict CDC guidelines. They also offered online masterclasses.
For its part, The Barnstormers held a series of virtual concerts and performances. In August, M&D attempted a return to live theater with its Summer Slam, a series of socially distant two-person plays.
“That was quite an experiment,” M&D Artistic Director Mark Sickler said. “Artistically, I feel it was a huge success. It was a great way to take the temperature (pun intended) of the theater-going audience. But, I think it was far more challenging than anyone anticipated.”
The experiment also gave Sickler perspective on how to plan a 2021 season.
“I am putting what I had currently lined up under a microscope and looking at the size and scale of the shows along with required production elements,” Sickler said. “I’m also going to focus energy on developing some virtual content to help keep M&D in the eyes and hearts of our community, and with any luck, create a small revenue stream.”
Similarly, rethinking what it means to be an actor has allowed New York-based actor Doug Shapiro to stay afloat.
“I’ve always done a bit of everything, so I used the pandemic payments and grants available to purchase at-home audition equipment: microphone, ring light, backdrop, etc.,” said Shapiro, who would have been performing as part of his 20th season at The Barnstormers this year. “I leaned in to what I was able to do from home, which is chiefly standardized patient and corporate role-play work over Zoom.”
In addition, Shapiro made a pitch video, got LinkedIn testimonials and created a webpage before researching other companies for whom he could work and then sent them email campaigns.
It is this kind of reinvention that has been the lifeblood for actors during this difficult time.
“For me, the pandemic has meant learning extreme patience and how to keep myself occupied and growing while staying at home,” Jensen said.
Jensen has volunteered to help high school playwrights online, taken online courses in arts administration at UMass and taken hours of online voice and dance classes to keep herself prepared and performance-ready.
“At my current rate, I will have taken eight courses (at UMass) by the time Broadway opens in June, if it is safe by then.”
Jensen also did a Zoom performance of “Unmarried Man,” a new play by Alice Nora and Emmy Kuperschmid she has been directing. The hope is that it will open in NYC next year. But Jensen admits she grapples with how long she can continue waiting for live theater to return, a question that is plaguing many actors during this time.
“If my friends had been entertaining the thoughts of leaving the city they took this as a sign, scattering all over the United States and some moved back to Canada,” Shapiro said. “Others took this as an opportunity to save up, taking administrative jobs or working at Starbucks until live theater returns.”
But even though it is currently a struggle and the future remains unclear, Shapiro remains optimistic.
“We’re actors. We adjust to new environments all the time,” Shapiro said. “And whether we’re doing play readings over Zoom or doing concerts over Facebook Live while soliciting Venmo tips, we make it happen because it’s how we were born to contribute to this world.”
