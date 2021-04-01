TAMWORTH — The Barnstormers Theatre board of directors will be welcoming Joe Longthorne as interim artistic director.
Longthorne plans to honor the fine heritage of the theater and bring a fresh perspective with diverse, socially relevant productions to our stage. The Barnstormers will be celebrating its 91st season this summer with an exciting lineup of performances, and patron health and safety in mind.
Longthorne’s infectious enthusiasm, energy and extensive entrepreneurial background in theatrical management were the key drivers in the board's selection process.
In addition, Longthorne’s finance background and experience in production, marketing, strategic planning, acting and equity negotiations bring a robust skill set to the theater, ensuring The Barnstormers is positioned to be artistically relevant moving forward.
“I am so very humbled and thrilled to be appointed interim artistic director of this historic American theater," Longthorne said. "I made my professional debut onstage at The Barnstormers Theatre in 2010 in a summer production of "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum," a production which also featured another former artistic director, Cope Murray.
Longthorne is a Tony Award winning producer, general manager, blogger and theatrical entrepreneur. Longthorne is a managing partner at Fourth Wall Theatricals, a firm specializing in general management, ticket inventory management and Broadway group sales.
"I have quite literally grown up at The Barnstormers Theatre over the years, personally and professionally," Longthorne said. "My predecessor Bob Shea, cast me in that first production of Forum, and my great task ahead is continuing the strong traditions of his wonderful stewardship, while envisioning a new path forward for the future of live theater in Tamworth and the White Mountains of New Hampshire."
Longthorne is a proud graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and current MBA candidate at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. As an actor, Longthorne has appeared in 11 productions on The Barnstormers Theatre stage.
"I look forward to shepherding The Barnstormers out of the pandemic and into a new world, full of vibrant possibility. In whatever time allows during my tenure, my solemn promise to our devoted audiences is that The Barnstormers is committed to presenting robust and imaginative theater, and will be an artistic home for all. We stand proudly with Black Lives Matter, we oppose Asian Hate, and we will make space to tell stories that reflect the world around us."
The Barnstormers Theatre is located in the scenic village of Tamworth is one of the longest-running professional summer theaters in the country.
The company was founded in 1931 by Francis Cleveland, the youngest son of President Grover Cleveland, Francis’s wife Alice and their friend Ed Goodnow — all of whom were involved with theatre on Broadway.
Over 80 years later, their legacy continues. Today, The Barnstormers is one of three Equity theatres in New Hampshire and provides the region with brilliant summer theater.
