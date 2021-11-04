CONWAY — Arts In Motion Theater Co. will be presenting Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” on Nov. 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Conway.
A fantastic selection of songs are featured in this brand-new musical revue from shows including “Rent,” “Matilda,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie,” “Newsies,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Waitress,” “Little Women,” “Sister Act,” “Mamma Mia!” and many more.
Arts In Motion will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!”
MTI created this revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend in November.
“All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theater, whether as audience members, cast or crew, MTI’s President and CEO Drew Cohen said. “Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theater.”
Directed and choreographed by Aimee Frechette with musical direction by Jennifer Bradeen, this concert-style cabaret features 15 hit Broadway songs performed by local community members.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’” Frechette said. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”
To attend this live in-person event, audience members must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test 36 hours prior to the show. Masks are required inside the theater. Live streaming options are available for those unable to attend in person.
To purchase in-person tickets at $15 per person or live-stream tickets at $20 per person, go to mountaintop.ludus.com. For additional information, go to artsinmotiontheater.com.
