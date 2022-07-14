SANDWICH — Advice To The Players will be presenting the world premiere of "Merchant of Venice Beach," by John Minigan on July 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Quimby Park in Sandwich. The show will run July 15-17 and July 24 at 5:30 p.m. in Quimby Park and July 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sandwich Town Hall Theater at 8 Maple St. in Sandwich.
This modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Merchant of Venice" deals with love, sexuality, climate change and other conversations about important political topics.
"Merchant of Venice Beach" deals with the unique struggles of three women as they try to take their place in adult society and separate themselves from their upbringing.
Portia, played by Caitlin Cremins, searches for a way to use her inherited wealth for good while struggling with her own sexuality. Jess, played by Mikayla Caterino, wants success equal to that of her father while proving her climate activist boyfriend’s efforts come to fruition. Taali, played by Emma Molloy, seeks genuine human connection and to understand the world around her after the death of her father, a flat-earther whose beliefs were ingrained in Taali through her childhood.
The risk of losing the Rialto (Venice Beach’s historic gay bar) to rising sea levels, Jess’s father's real estate dealings and more bring the goals of these three women together on their paths to find love, acceptance and moving beyond their fathers “belief systems.”
In addition to the leading ladies the cast will feature Advice To The Players' newcomers Jay Baker, Abi Burke, Ben Heath, Kevin Vavasseur (courtesy of Actor's Equity Association), and a couple of teens who Advice To The Players' audiences will recognize.
Advice To The Players is a unique company of theater professionals, enthusiastic community members and energetic teens that have been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
Based in Sandwich,Advice To The Players has spent the last 23 years bringing award-winning productions of Shakespeare’s plays to life while introducing new generations to live theater.
