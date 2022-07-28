From left: Lisa Joyce, Neil Redfield, Vinette Cotter, Robert St. Laurence, Miyuki Miyagi, Bob Bates and Doug Shapiro in The Barnstormers Theatre’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee,” which opened Thursday, July 28, and will be performed through Aug. 6. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
SANDWICH — Advice To The Players will be continue its summer season with William Shakespeare’s “All’s Well That Ends Well.”
The show will open Aug. 6 (with a preview on Aug. 5) at 5:30 p.m. in Quimby Park at 5 Quimby Field Road in Center Sandwich. It will run through Aug. 14 with the Aug. 13 show at 7:30 p.m. in the Sandwich Town Hall Theater.
Helen, the orphaned daughter of the Countess’ physician, has fallen in love with her son, Bertram. Bertram, utterly oblivious, leaves for the French court. The king of France is very sick, and while many physicians have tried, no one has succeeded in curing him.
The Countess agrees to let Helen go to the court and she successfully heals the king. As a reward, he allows her to pick anyone she’d like as her husband. Helen selects Bertram, but he decides the union is beneath him and he leaves, leaving her with a set of seemingly impossible tasks for her to complete for him to acknowledge their marriage, but she is up for the challenge.
Helen will be played by a new face to Advice To The Players, Sarah Corbyn Woolf. Returning to the stage, Ethan Fifield will be playing the role of Bertram. Advice To The Players is excited to welcome back to the stage Beth Daily, Lucy Randall-Tapply, Pam Schnatterly, Eliana Weiss, and many more teens and familiar faces from the community.
Advice To The Players is a company of theater professionals, enthusiastic community members and energetic teens that has been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
Based in Sandwich, Advice To The Players has spent the last 23 years bringing award-winning productions of Shakespeare’s richly passionate plays to life while introducing new generations to live theater.
