From left: Lisa Joyce, Neil Redfield, Vinette Cotter, Robert St. Laurence, Miyuki Miyagi, Bob Bates and Doug Shapiro in The Barnstormers Theatre’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee,” which opened Thursday, July 28, and will be performed through Aug. 6. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

SANDWICH — Advice To The Players will be continue its summer season with William Shakespeare’s “All’s Well That Ends Well.”

The show will open Aug. 6 (with a preview on Aug. 5) at 5:30 p.m. in Quimby Park at 5 Quimby Field Road in Center Sandwich. It will run through Aug. 14 with the Aug. 13 show at 7:30 p.m. in the Sandwich Town Hall Theater.

