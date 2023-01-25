By Matt Maloney, Tin Mountain Teacher-Naturalist
T
The full moons of January and February are special for several reasons that make them worthy of getting out in the cold night air, bundled up for some time under the rays of winter moonlight on these the longest nights of the year. The long hours of darkness during these three months allow for ample opportunities to watch the night sky without losing sleep.
Take advantage of the night skies of winter but especially on the special nights around the full moon each month. What makes winter moons unique in comparison with the warmer months?
For starters the moon is highest in the night sky in the winter and in particular is highest in the sky around the time of the winter solstice. While the sun reaches its highest point in the Northern Hemisphere sky in the summer months, reaching its maximum vertical angle in June, the moon reaches its highest point in the Northern Hemisphere in December and January.
The Earth’s 23.5-degree tilt on its axis allows for a higher angled sun in our part of the world in summer (thus the hotter weather of summer) but a lower moon in the night sky.
This is all because the moon orbits the Earth and is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun on a full moon night. Because a full moon occurs when the moon is on the opposite side of the sun from Earth, when we are tilted away from the sun in winter, our nighttime skies allow for a higher moon in our sky when we’re facing away from the sun at night during the course of Earth’s 24-hour rotation. Try to visualize this a bit and it will make sense. Down under in the Southern Hemisphere, the moon is higher in the winter months as well, which are our summer months here in the northern hemisphere.
What we can intuitively appreciate is that the higher arc of the moon as it travels across the night sky in winter allows for a greater illumination of the frozen landscape. When combined with the reflective white snow that cloaks the ground, particularly in a snow-covered field or barren mountain summit, winter moonlight is a brilliant sight to behold.
Individual crystals of ice within the snow cover on the ground can become brilliant spectrums of light on a winter night. Look for these jewel like spectral points of light particularly on frozen lakes where abundant moonlight illuminates the frozen sheet of white under a bluish cast, releasing the rainbow colors from the ice crystals when seen from just the right angle.
Look up and you may also spot spectral colors reflecting off of frozen branches if there has been a recent ice storm. Nothing quite illuminates the frozen landscape and makes it seem so mysterious, full of diluted light and shadowy objects, than a midnight full moon in mid- winter.
The expansive moonlight in winter, particularly on still, windless nights, seems to inspire owls to call and seek mates. Great horned owls are the first nesting birds of the year, often sitting on eggs by the end of January. Their low, deep mournful hoots are often heard by careful listeners sounding like “hoo, hoo, hoooo.” Often a call and response between a male, with distinctly deeper sounding “hoots” and a female can be heard on these winter moons.
The middle of a frozen lake or pond is a great spot to listen for owls. Great horned owls seem to prefer open brushy areas and field edges, while barred owls are more common in the abundant forests of our area. Barred owls can also be heard on these moon-lit nights, even though their breeding season doesn’t really commence until the start of April typically. “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you all” is their cry into the night air. They are our most vocal owl and can be heard in all months of the year.
Perhaps the moonlight inspires owls to sing. That’s been my thought and observation over the years at least; owls do seem at least to prefer to vocalize on moonlit nights.
At Tin Mountain’s Chase Pond we’ve heard the even-pitched tooting of diminutive saw whet owls on full moon-snowshoe walks as well as barred owls. Once February melds into March the saw whet Owls get particularly vocal on still evenings.
Seek their calls out on nights around the full moon in February and March when they start to get ready to breed. Sometimes you may even hear the insect-like rasping sound they make, which reminded folks in old times of the sound of a lumberjack’s saw being sharpened or “whetted,” thus the name saw whet owl. The tooting of saw whets doesn’t carry over the landscape very far, so seek an open place to listen for saw whets where their voices travel further over the landscape.
The higher arc of the moon’s path across the winter skies also makes for a broader path across the nighttime sky because the moon rises and sets further to the north in the winter, just as the sun does the same in the summer months. The broader path across our skies means more hours of moonlight.
The full moons of winter nights are the longest moon lit nighttime hours of the year, the total hours the moon is seen in the sky between rising and setting.
Skiing under moonlight is one of the best ways to enjoy these long, mysteriously illuminated evenings. A long ski tour can be undertaken throughout the nighttime hours by the motivated.
The full duration of a hike up and down a favorite mountain peak can be made without the benefit of a headlamp if commenced once the moon is high enough in the sky. (Always bring a headlamp though … especially in case clouds roll in!) The reflective snow allows for silhouettes to betray the presence of trees, ski tracks, rocks, and even distant mountains and hills on the horizon.
What a wonder it is to ski, walk or snowshoe under the glow of a winter moon. I have many wonderful memories of moonlit nights in winter and encourage you to undertake an adventure or two this winter with just yourself or with children in tow, leading yourself and others into the mysteries of winter moons.
Join the staff on an evening snowshoe ramble on Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. through the beautiful fields and forests of Tin Mountain’s Jackson Field Station. Dress warm and bring snowshoes or borrow ours. Registration required.
Register at tinmountain.org. Program fee is $15 for mon-members $15 per person and $25 per household. Members are free.
Matt Maloney is a teacher-naturalist at Tin Mountain in Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.