Svetlana Smolina

Svetlana Smolina will be performing at a Brewster Academy's Anderson Hall in Wolfeboro on Saturday, Sept. 17, (COURTESY PHOTO)

WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music will present Svetlana Smolina, a prestigious classical pianist, at Brewster Academy's Anderson Hall, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m., known for her “dazzling effects, bringing audiences close to frenzy”  (Herald Tribune), Smolina has performed, recorded, and collaborated with many famous musicians in numerous major world music centers.

Smolina has been described by The Los Angeles Times as “an outstanding pianist with luxuriant tone” and by The New York Times as “mesmerizing and dynamic.”

