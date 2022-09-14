WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music will present Svetlana Smolina, a prestigious classical pianist, at Brewster Academy's Anderson Hall, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m., known for her “dazzling effects, bringing audiences close to frenzy” (Herald Tribune), Smolina has performed, recorded, and collaborated with many famous musicians in numerous major world music centers.
Smolina has been described by The Los Angeles Times as “an outstanding pianist with luxuriant tone” and by The New York Times as “mesmerizing and dynamic.”
Smolina is a grand-prize winner of numerous piano competitions among them Citta Di Senigallia International Piano Competition, Kingsville Piano Competition, William Byrd Young Artists Piano Competition and a Prize Winner of Murray Dranoff International Duo Piano Competition and Shreveport Symphony Wideman Piano Competition.
She has performed in recitals and with orchestras worldwide, including the New York Philharmonic at Avery Fischer Hall and the Marinsky Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. Her previous studies include Indiana University, Oberlin Conservatory and Brussels Royal Conservatory, receiving her doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Michigan.
She is program director at the European Academy of Fine Arts’ Piano Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria, and has directed the Piano Program at the Philadelphia International Music Festival since 2011.
Her program will include works by F. Liszt, F. Chopin, Tchaikovsky-Pletnev, The Concert Suite from the Ballet Nutcracker and Rachmaninoff 3 preludes.
The recital is sponsored by Paul Zimmerman, YFI Custom Homes, the Taylor Community and by Edward Jones, Keven Lawfor Financial Advisor. The audience is encouraged, but not required, to be vaccinated and to wear masks.
Tickets are $25 and are available at Avery Insurance, Black's Paper & Gift Store, online at wfriendsofmusic.org or at the door. High school students with ID will be admitted free of charge and children accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free of charge.
