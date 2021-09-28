WOLFEBORO — “Heifetz on Tour” will open the 86th concert season for the Wolfeboro Friends of Music on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in virtual format.
Early-career young artists from the springboard training at the Heifetz International Music Institute in Staunton Virginia, have produced a customized, classical concert with piano, violin, viola and cello exclusive to our Wolfeboro audience. Close-up artist remarks and multi-camera filming will provide a vivacious evening in your own living space. The concert is free of charge.
To connect electronically to the Saturday evening concert, email info@wfriendsofmusic.org to request the private You Tube link be sent to your preferred email address to view and listen to this very special performance. The link will be released shortly prior to concert time and sent to the email address you provide to Wolfeboro Friends of Music.
Donations may be made to wfriendsofmusic.org or sent to WFOM, P.O. Box 2056, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
