WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be presenting its second 85th season virtual one-hour broadcast on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. performed by the inimitable Boston Brass. The performance will be broadcast live from the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee, Mich.
Boston Brass has specially crafted this special musical broadcast based on performances heard and seen worldwide. Boston Brass has made this performance available to Wolfeboro Friends of Music for presentation to Wolfeboro and Lakes Region residents who wish to join our unlimited at-home audience.
To join the evening with the Boston Brass, email info@wfriendsofmusic.org to request the private YouTube link sent to your preferred email address to view and listen to this very special performance. The link will be released to you 15 minutes prior to concert time and sent to the email address you sent to us.
In addition to this concert, the Boston Brass will provide WFOM with an educational video which they will share with the educators at our schools. Boston Brass will be filming an educational offering that will address rehearsal technique and it is geared toward both solo and ensemble players in the middle school, high school and university levels.
For more than 30 years, Boston Brass has set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience. From exciting classical arrangements to burning jazz standards and the best of original brass repertoire, Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment that captivates all ages. The quintet plays to audiences at concert halls, educational institutions, and music festivals, and regularly collaborates with orchestras, concert and marching bands, organists, jazz bands, and a variety of other ensembles.
The Boston Brass has performed in all 50 states and 30 countries and has conducted masterclasses around the world including sessions and residencies at the Eastman School of Music, The Juilliard School, Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, Peabody Conservatory of Music, University of North Texas, Royal Academy of Music in London, Yong Siew Toh Conservatory at the National University of Singapore and Mahidol University in Bangkok.
Over the past 84 years, Wolfeboro Friends of Music has provided music to the residents of Wolfeboro and the Lakes Region through ticket sales, advertisers, sponsors, and donors to sustain its musical performances, educational programs, grants, equipment, and lessons to students in the Governor Wentworth School District, as well as providing full tuition grants for middle school and high school music students to attend the University of New Hampshire’s prestigious Summer Youth Music School.
For the 85th virtual season, Wolfeboro Friends of Music has provided our last year’s advertisers and sponsors an additional year’s credit at no cost to them.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music would be immensely appreciative if any music lover/supporter would consider a donation to Wolfeboro Friends of Music to help pay for free virtual concerts this season. Donations may be made at wfriendsofmusic.org or sent to P.O. Box 2056, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.