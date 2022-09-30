WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be continue its 87th season with the acclaimed Boston-based a capella group Five O’Clock Shadow. The concert takes place at the First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
More than 20 years ago (1991 to be exact), five guys got together to do some street singing. They started with simple doo wop and jazz harmonies. At a time when doo wop was considered “contemporary,” a cappella, these five guys wanted more from vocal music. They began to experiment. They found ways to make drum sounds with their mouths and imitated instruments such as trumpets, harmonicas, and guitars.
Eventually, imitation wasn’t enough. With the help of simple stomp pedals, they incorporated wahs, tremulo, phaser, flanger and distortion into their arrangements. What began as a simple a cappella group morphed into a vocal powerhouse unlike anything the world had heard or seen before. Audiences across the United States, Europe, and Asia have been witness to this revolutionary form of a capella.
The group has toured with many famous acts, including, but not limited to, The Boston Pops, Aaron Neville, Edwin McCain, Patty LaBelle, Cool and the Gang, Blessed Union of Souls and James Brown.
VH1 labeled this group as “the best undiscovered vocal band” and Instant Magazine wrote, “ these guys take the ‘art form’ of a cappella music to a new jaw-dropping level.”
Over the years members have come and gone, but one thing remains the same: They continue to maintain a high level of musicality and innovation.
The vocalists of Five O’Clock Shadow produce rock solid leads and harmonies, while exploring instrumental mimicry and creating unique textures that excite, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.
Five O’Clock Shadow has redefined the possibilities of vocal music by incorporating mouth percussion, real-time digital effect processing and innovative writing and arranging into its critically acclaimed live performances and recordings. Five O’Clock Shadow effectively blurs the lines between traditional a cappella singing and today’s mainstream audio.
The concert is sponsored by Paul Zimmerman, YFI Custom Homes, J Clifton Avert Insurance and Meredith Village Savings Bank. The audience is encouraged, but not required, to be vaccinated and to wear masks.
This is the second of eight programs presented by Wolfeboro Friends of Music to people of the greater Lakes Region during its season which runs from September through May.
Tickets are available for $30 at the door; at Black’s Paper Store and Avery Insurance in Wolfeboro; by calling (603) 569-2151; or by visiting the website: www.friendsofmusic.org. High school students with ID will be admitted free of charge. A child accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free of charge
