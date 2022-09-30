Five O'Clock Shadow

Boston-based a capella group Five O'Clock Shadow will be performing at the First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro on Oct. 29. (MICHAEL ELDREDGE PHOTO)

WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be continue its 87th season with the acclaimed Boston-based a capella group Five O’Clock Shadow. The concert takes place at the First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

More than 20 years ago (1991 to be exact), five guys got together to do some street singing. They started with simple doo wop and jazz harmonies. At a time when doo wop was considered “contemporary,” a cappella, these five guys wanted more from vocal music. They began to experiment. They found ways to make drum sounds with their mouths and imitated instruments such as trumpets, harmonicas, and guitars.

