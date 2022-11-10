CONWAY — The White Mountain Musical Arts will be presenting an afternoon of violin and piano with The Capital Duo on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at First Church of Christ, Congregational, at 2521 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
Violinist Hilary Walther Cumming and pianist Duncan J. Cumming have been performing together as a duo since 1994 when they met on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. Their program will include music of Ludwig van Beethoven, Amy Beach and Johannes Brahms.
Since 2006, the duo has found their home at the University of Albany in New York where they are members of the Trio in Residence (the Capital Trio) and where they teach on the faculty.
The duo has performed live on public radio as well as in recitals in the United States from Maine to Florida; in early June 2011 they returned from a successful concert tour of Europe where they presented concerts in England, France and Switzerland.
Cumming has performed on several occasions with local pianist Floyd Corson most recently as a part of Classical Music for a Summer Evening in August.
There is a suggested donation of $25 at the door.
All White Mountain Musical Arts events are masks recommended but not required and will follow any additional COVID related guidelines of the event location.
