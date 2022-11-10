The Capital Duo-Duncan J. Cumming and Hilary Walther Cumming

Pianist Duncan J. Cumming and violinist Hilary Walther Cumming will be performing at First Church of Christ in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The White Mountain Musical Arts will be presenting an afternoon of violin and piano with The Capital Duo on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at First Church of Christ, Congregational, at 2521 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.

Violinist Hilary Walther Cumming and pianist Duncan J. Cumming have been performing together as a duo since 1994 when they met on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. Their program will include music of Ludwig van Beethoven, Amy Beach and Johannes Brahms.

