BROWNFIELD, Maine — The Stone Mountain Arts Center located at 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield, Maine, will be hosting three great events for Columbus Day weekend.
On Friday, Oct. 8, there will be a Thanksgiving in October. This will be a five-course meal in the newly renovated 210-year-old barn, The Queen Post Cafe. The concert hall is quiet but the cafe is bustling with aromas of turkey and all the fixins. Come sit in your own snug or a cool loft space.
For dine-in and curbside. Reservation are available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Reserve early. There will be only one seating. The cost is $50 per person.
Texas-born songwriter Rodney Crowell will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m.
Crowell has collaborated with everyone from Emmylou Harris to Waylon Jennings and Rosanne Cash, all while maintaining a solo career that’s garnished with two Grammys and an induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. A heartfelt and earnest performer and story teller, it’s a show you should not miss.The cost is $70 per person plus a $5 handling fee.
Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas will be performing on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m.
This Celtic duo is a musical partnership between Fraser, long regarded as Scotland’s premier fiddle ambassador, and the sizzlingly-talented young California cellist Haas. This will be a toe-tapping night of fiddle music and Scottish stories. The cost is $25 per person plus a $5 handling fee.
For tickets and information for all these events and more, go to stonemountainartscenter.com.
