TAMWORTH — Singers from Opera on Tap New Hampshire will present “The Diva Show,” a program that will feature an all-female ensemble singing some of opera’s biggest female roles, and showcasing what it truly means to be a “diva,” on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. as part of the Riverside Serenades, a series of Saturday afternoon concerts behind the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth.
Performing will be sopranos Katherine Beckvold, Nora Cronin, Kristin Fahning, Shaunna Lucas, and Erin Smith-Davis and pianist Molly Lozeau.
Opera on Tap New Hampshire is a grassroots effort to bring the art form of opera to audiences across the Granite State in a fun and unconventional way. Follow them on social media @ootnewhampshire. There is no fixed admission for the concert, but all donations will go to support the musicians.
Riverside Serenades is presented thanks to a grant from The Tamworth Foundation. Community member and musician Amy Berrier have put together the lineup of musicians for a summer’s worth of outdoor, safely distant entertainment.
To attend the Riverside Serenade, park in the lot behind the Tamworth Town offices at 84 Main St. and use the pathway between the Cook Memorial Library and the Art in the Age Café to get to the library’s backyard.
Bring a chair, or use one provided by the library. Those who prefer to avoid stairs should arrive before 4 p.m. and enter the library to use the lift to get to the library’s lower level and the exit to the backyard space.
To find a list of upcoming music performances in the Riverside Serenade series, go to tamworthlibrary.org/summer-music or call the Cook Memorial Library at (603) 323-8510.
