Heather Pierson Trio
The Heather Pierson Trio (from left, Craig Bryan, Pierson and Shawn Nadeau). (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mountain Top Music will be hosting the return of the Heather Pierson Trio’s special annual holiday show "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m..

Composed by the late Vince Guaraldi and first broadcast in December of 1965, the musical score for "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is just as poignant and touching as the story and includes the hugely popular hit tune "Linus and Lucy." Guaraldi’s gentle jazz riffs established musical trademarks that, to this day, still prompt smiles of recognition from audiences everywhere.

