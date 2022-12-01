CONWAY — Mountain Top Music will be hosting the return of the Heather Pierson Trio’s special annual holiday show "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m..
Composed by the late Vince Guaraldi and first broadcast in December of 1965, the musical score for "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is just as poignant and touching as the story and includes the hugely popular hit tune "Linus and Lucy." Guaraldi’s gentle jazz riffs established musical trademarks that, to this day, still prompt smiles of recognition from audiences everywhere.
The Heather Pierson Trio will perform the entirety of the album as recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, as well as other Guaraldi compositions and some holiday favorites.
Based in Conway but known nationally, the Heather Pierson Trio consists of Pierson on piano and vocals, Shawn Nadeau on upright bass and harmony vocals and Craig Bryan Jr. on drum, percussion, and harmony vocals.
As Jess Beam of One Longfellow Square in Portland, Maine, wrote, “Heather’s ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is a festive show that brings together jazz-heads and families of all ages, all coming to hear a virtuoso knock out a classic.”
Advance sales for reserved seat tickets are $25 or $5 for attendees 18 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian, and are available at the “box office” link at conwaymajestic.com. Walk-ins are welcome. Tickets purchased in person at the door are $30.
Doors and Majestic Café concessions open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. A live-streamed simulcast option is available for $15, also at the box office link.
For more information on Mountain Top Music Center or the Majestic Theatre, go to conwaymajestic.com.
