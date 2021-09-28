CONWAY — October’s First Friday concert brings something new, and maybe a bit eerie, to the Majestic Theater on Main Street in Conway Village on Friday, Oct. 1, at noon. Sara Demos, a Maine resident and Mountain Top student, will perform a DJ mix of hip-hop, trap and phonk music.
Growing up in Maine, Demos always had her hands in the arts, from photography and drawing to theater and music. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of arts degree in theater, acting and designing costumes.
Since moving from Southern Maine to Fryeburg five years ago, she has worked full-time on her homestead, raising organic vegetables and meats. While raising animals and connecting with the land is a major part of her everyday life, discovering new music and creating digital sounds has become a new passion.
Electronic music became her favorite genre, and she needed a teacher to learn how to give life to what was in her imagination. She started at Mountain Top Music Center with piano lessons in 2018, and over the next three years dove into the world of electronic music production and DJing, with guidance from the Mountain Top faculty. This concert is her first public performance.
First Friday concerts are free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Attendees are encouraged to reserve a seat and make a contribution by credit card at mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series, but walk-ins are also welcome.
The concert starts at noon and runs for about an hour. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or evidence of a negative test in the last 72 hours, is required for admission.
