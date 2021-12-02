EATON — The Little White Church in Eaton will be offering two concerts of seasonal music to be performed by pianist and composer Dana Cunningham, together with cellist Max Dyer. The musicians will offer two programs: the first will take place on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), with the second on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.).
Tickets are available online at danacunningham.com, at White Birch Books in North Conway and at the Eaton Village Store (at the store only until Dec. 1).
Tickets will not be mailed, but will be held at the door. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. Seating will be limited to 100 people.
The concerts resume a long-standing tradition at the Little White Church, which was interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic. The music will feature selections from Cunningham’s Christmas album, “Silent Night,” as well as newer compositions and arrangements, including music released last year on the EP “What I Hear.”
Both of these albums are available on all streaming platforms as well as on Cunningham’s website.
In addition to celebrating the approaching holiday season and the advent of winter, the concerts will provide the second opportunity this year for the public to enjoy the church’s historic piano. The 1908 Steinway has been fully restored, thanks to the generosity of the local community.
“Max and I are so happy for the opportunity to share this beautiful, sacred music once again, which we have chosen to uplift and inspire those who gather with us in a moment of peace and beauty,” Cunningham said. “We hope people will enjoy hearing the remarkable depth, warmth and clarity of sound of this superbly restored instrument.”
Originally from Texas, Cunningham, who is an Eaton resident and a member of the church board of directors, studied piano at The Blair School of Music while completing an undergraduate degree in communications at Vanderbilt University. She holds a master’s degree in biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary.
Her artistic influences also include experience at Big Sur’s Esalen Institute, and at Our Lady of Guadalupe Monastery near Santa Fe, N.M.
Dyer is a versatile, Houston-based musician with many years of professional performance experience in the United States and abroad. He has performed with the Houston Ballet, Houston Grand Opera and Houston Symphony.
His recording studio is home for many collaborations with other musicians and producers. He has played for more than 25 years with the Renaissance Festival band Cantiga and has been a performer on more than 400 recordings including his own CD, “Inspired.”
Built in 1879, The Little White Church is a non-denominational, non-profit organization governed by a board of local volunteers, officers and trustees.
The donations received from church functions, weddings, religious and community events support the maintenance and continuing upkeep of the church, including the recent restoration of its steeple and the piano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.