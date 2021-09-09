CHOCORUA — The Jon Pousette Duo will be performing an acoustic show on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at The Farmstand at 1118 Page Hill Road in Chocorua.
Pousette-Dart is best-known as an American classic and folk rock songwriter, musician and performing artist.
Growing up in Suffern, N.Y., with a household of artists, including his father, grandfather, and sister, he separated himself by picking up a guitar at the age of 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a little league game. Since then it’s been a long and well-traveled road in the world of music.
Pousette-Dart has released 10 albums to date, which includes both the Pousette-Dart Band and solo albums.
Doors opens at 6 p.m. doors Tickets are $41 and are available at thefarmstand.net/the-store/jon-pousette-dart. For more information, go to pousette-dart.com or call (603) 323-6169.
