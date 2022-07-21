Heather Pierson Trio
The Heather Pierson Trio (from left, Craig Bryan, Pierson and Shawn Nadeau). (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of acoustic folk music with the Heather Pierson Trio on Saturday, July 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Hailing from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley, the Heather Pierson Trio brings its multi-genre musical skills to bear on original songs and choice covers that bring to life the sounds of the streets of New Orleans, the valleys of Appalachia and everywhere in between.

