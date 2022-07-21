BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of acoustic folk music with the Heather Pierson Trio on Saturday, July 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Hailing from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley, the Heather Pierson Trio brings its multi-genre musical skills to bear on original songs and choice covers that bring to life the sounds of the streets of New Orleans, the valleys of Appalachia and everywhere in between.
With Pierson on piano, acoustic guitar and lead vocals, Shawn Nadeau on bass and vocals and Craig Bryan on percussion and vocals, they share heartfelt music with brilliant ease and boundless joy.
Pierson burst upon the national folk scene in 2015 with the release of her acoustic trio’s debut EP, "Still She Will Fly," whose title track was the No. 2 single on the folk radio charts that year.
Pierson’s 2017 release "Singin’" debuted at No. 1 on the folk radio charts and was the No. 11 album for the year. Heather's 12th full length CD, "Lines and Spaces" was released in November 2019, and features performances from the current trio with Bryan on drums and percussion.
"Heather is like two great acts in one, sliding from sweet acoustic Appalachian old-timey vibe with Patty Griffinesque lyrics to brassy New Orleans blues piano with a bone thrown to Bessie Smith," said DC Bloom of Lone Star Music Magazine
In alignment with CDC Guidelines, it is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear a mask and are vaccinated.
