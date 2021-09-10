BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn located at 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of acoustic music with Steve Wood and Beth Fitchet Wood on Sept. 11 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and The Oshima Brothers on Sept. 12 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Longtime Laguna Beach locals Beth and Steve Wood were founding members of the legendary band Honk. They have toured extensively with Loggins and Messina, Chicago and The Beach Boys. Additional milestones include live and/ or recording appearances with Jackson Browne, Sting, George Harrison, The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney. Beth and Steve have been together for over 45 years.
Steve has had an extensive and varied career in the music business for MacGillivray-Freeman IMAX films. He has worked on music for many feature films and shared a Clio award with Stevie Wonder for their work on a Hansen’s soda commercial. Beth is is a singer, guitarist, composer and producer. Her main influences are in the folk, pop, musical theater, jazz and rock ’n roll genres.
On stage, Sean and Jamie Oshima create a full sound with guitars, vocals, bass, percussion, and live looping. Oshima Brothers were able to record several songs and create some music videos during the pandemic after having to cancel their live performances. Until this summer, their last live show was in their hometown in March of 2020.
Their EP release in March of 2021 and music video (for the song, “Afterglow”) that came out this summer will be followed up by more music and video releases this fall.
For more information or tickets go to hayloftatdragonfly.com.
