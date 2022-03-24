CONWAY — At noon on Friday, April 1, Mountain Top Music’s First Friday concert serves as an informal kickoff to its 24 (and more) Hours of Music weekend, with an unusual performance by a quartet of cellos.
Admission to the concert is by donation, with open seating in the spacious and well-ventilated Majestic Theatre on Main Street in Conway. Contributions support the operations of Mountain Top’s educational programs.
The group consists of Kari J.P. Vainio, Alex Ellsworth, Doug Kendall and Terry Timmerman, all seasoned professionals with experience in New England and beyond. They’ll play compositions by Baroque musician Joseph Boismortier, Josef Haydn, and Georg Golterman (a 19th-century German cellist), along with a solemn operatic piece by Richard Wagner and a stirring tango by Isaac Albeniz.
The rich baritone sound of the cello is a mainstay of chamber music and symphony orchestras; the cello also makes forays into other genres (think Yo-yo Ma), but it’s rare to hear an ensemble composed only of cellos. The audience will experience a new take on some well-loved, and some less-familiar, pieces from the chamber repertoire.
First Friday concerts are offered to the community by donation as part of Mountain Top’s mission of “enriching lives with music.”
