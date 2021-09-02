BRIDGTON, Maine — The Denmark Art Center at the Drive-In Live Music Series will continue Sunday, Sept. 5, with The Shadow Riders at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In located at 383 Portland Road in Bridgton, Maine. Gate opens at noon with the concerts a 1 p.m.
This music series presented by Norway Savings Bank and Bridgton Twin Drive-In will feature a range of bands.
The Shadow Riders are a six-piece band from the New England area, performing the music of the original Marshall Tucker Band. Fronted by singer, guitarist Bruce Marshall, who has assembled an all star lineup of musicians to faithfully create this timeless music.
Of particular note is the fact that Bruce Marshall played with Toy Caldwell, the lead guitarist, primary songwriter and co-founder of the Marshall Tucker Band. This gives the Shadow Riders a unique insight as to how this music was played, arranged and sold to the public.
The Shadow Riders is a name Toy Caldwell used for his backing group with Marshall in 1989 and 1990 and is the title for one of his songs.
This new stellar six-piece ensemble performs hits like “Can’t You See,” “Take the Highway” and “Fire on the Mountain” and other popular tunes from their heyday like “Heard it in a Love Song,” “Blue Ridge Mountain Sky” and “This ‘Ol Cowboy” and some “deep cuts” as well.
Marshall Tucker were known for their innovative melding of country blues, Southern rock, Western swing and jazz. The Shadow Riders’ enthusiasm for this music is infectious and the show is engaging as they pay tribute to this iconic American group.
Guests can set their lawn chairs in front of their vehicle and the sound system brings the music to them. Leave pets at home for this drive-in experience. Bring a cooler with food and drink. Bridgton Twin Drive-In does not allow alcohol.
Deep gratitude goes to Norway Savings Bank, Bridgton Twin Drive-In, Standard Gastropub, Davis Family Foundation and Maine Arts Commission for making the Denmark Arts Center Drive-In Music Series is possible.
Tickets are $50 per vehicle (maximum five persons). Reservations are suggested. To purchase tickets or find more information, go to denmarkarts.org/event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.