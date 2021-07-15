DENMARK, Maine — Bee Parks and the Hornets will be performing as part of the Family Fun Days at Denmark Arts Center located at 50 West Main St. in Denmark, Maine, on Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m.
An indie pop-rock band for all insects and ages, Bee Parks and the Hornets perform high-energy concert parties that combine rockin’ music, puppetry and audience participation to inspire young people to get up and move — both with their feet and in their communities.
With all-original songs that promote kindness, equality, self-confidence, social justice, environmental awareness and dancing your heart out, Bee Parks and the Hornets take audience members of all ages on a musical adventure that will open up spirits and imaginations.
Family Fun Saturdays will be a free or pay-what-you-can. This event is funded by the Maine 200 Bicentennial Commission & Davis Family Foundation.
Denmark Arts Center kids camps will be held in Bicentennial Park across from the Arts Center. CDC guidelines will be followed for outdoor events.
Pre-registration is requested. Tickets are available at denmarkarts.org.
