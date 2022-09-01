CONWAY — Johann Sebastian Bach’s epic "Mass in B Minor" will be performed in its entirety at the Majestic Theatre at 36 Main St. in Conway on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m.
Mountain Top Music Center and Music in the Great North Woods have partnered to present this festival performance. The all-professional ensemble includes 16 singers and 16 instrumentalists.
Members of the orchestra will perform on authentic 18th Century instruments, bringing Bach’s music to life as it sounded when newly penned. These musicians, among the most highly skilled and sought-after performers in North America and Europe, will be directed from the harpsichord by Music in the Great North Woods Founder and Artistic Director Susan Ferré.
Ferré is no stranger to the demands of Bach’s music. A noted recitalist and pedagogue, Ferré directed the Texas Baroque Ensemble for 25 years and produced the Early Music Festival-Institute in Round Top, Texas, for 14 years.
After semi-retiring to New Hampshire, she founded the non-profit Music in the Great North Woods, which produces concerts in the North Country and gives scholarships to young organists.
For 10 years (2009-2019) Music in the Great North Woods has produced the “Big Moose Bach Fest” on Labor Day Weekend, bringing world-class musicians to the North Country to perform music of Bach and his contemporaries.
Ferré says that this year’s performance of the "Mass in B Minor" is “an exclamation point, punctuating 10 years of Big Moose Bach Fests” and notes that the concert is given in memory of those who influenced the festival and its musicians over the years, particularly individuals who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The musicians who comprise the festival singers and orchestra are no strangers to Bach’s music either — or to Ferré. Trusted colleagues from throughout her extensive career are making the pilgrimage to New Hampshire for the occasion, some bringing former students who have distinguished themselves in the field of early music in the ensuing decades.
Ferré remarks that, “reuniting with old friends and working alongside a new generation of exceptional musicians adds an extra element of joy to the music making.”
Vocal soloists for the "Mass in B Minor" include sopranos Terri Preskitt-Brown and Erin Roth-Thomas, alto Nicolas Garza, tenor Thomas Gregg, and bass-baritone David Grogan; featured instrumentalists include Andrea LeBlanc (flute), Fiona Last (oboe), Alan Hamrick (bassoon), Elizabeth Axtell (horn), Robinson Pyle (trumpet), and Emily Hale (violin.)
One musician who doesn’t have to travel far for the occasion is Mountain Top Music Center Executive Director George Wiese. Wiese, a professional musician who lives in western Maine, will play continuo organ in the festival orchestra. He has performed with Ferré on numerous occasions and sits on the board of Music in the Great North Woods; Ferré, in turn, serves on the advisory board of Mountain Top Music Center.
“Partnership between our organizations seems such a natural thing,” said Wiese, who suggested using Mountain Top’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre in Conway for the performance of the B Minor Mass. “The acoustics of the Majestic are ideal for Bach’s music, and to host these extraordinary musicians performing such a seminal work is truly an honor.”
Wiese believes this production to be the first performance of the "Mass in B Minor" in the North Country.
Tickets for the Sept. 4 concert art $25 and $5 for those 18 and under. They are available at mountaintopmusic.org. A streaming option is available for those unable to attend in person.
Music in the Great North Woods is also presenting a lecture on the "Mass in B Minor" by well-known Bach scholar Dr. Christopher Anderson on Friday, Sept 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Randolph Town Hall at 130 Durand Road in Randolph.
Anderson’s participation in the festival is sponsored by Southern Methodist University. He will give brief remarks at the start of the Sept. 4 performance in Conway as well.
For more information, go to mountaintopmusic.org or call (603) 447-4737.
