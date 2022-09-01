9-4-2022 Bach Concert-Majestic Theatre

Johann Sebastian Bach's "Mass in B Minor" will be performed on on authentic 18th Century instruments at the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Sept. 4. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Johann Sebastian Bach’s epic "Mass in B Minor" will be performed in its entirety at the Majestic Theatre at 36 Main St. in Conway on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m.

Mountain Top Music Center and Music in the Great North Woods have partnered to present this festival performance. The all-professional ensemble includes 16 singers and 16 instrumentalists.

