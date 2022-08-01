Arts Jubilee-Fireworks
Arts Jubilee will be presenting New Legacy Swing Band and fireworks on Thursday, Aug. 4, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)

CONWAY — Arts Jubilee will be presenting the New Legacy Swing Band and fireworks this Thursday, Aug. 4, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The MWV Band will open the concert at 6 p.m., followed by the New Legacy Swing Band at 7 p.m.

The New Legacy Swing Band entertains enthusiastic dancers and listeners throughout New England. Based in the Seacoast area of New Hampshire, its extensive music library includes big band, jazz, swing, waltzes, Latin, rock 'n' roll, and R&B tunes from all music eras. Immediately following the concert, there will be a spectacular fireworks show presented by Atlas Pyrotechnics.

