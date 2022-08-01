CONWAY — Arts Jubilee will be presenting the New Legacy Swing Band and fireworks this Thursday, Aug. 4, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The MWV Band will open the concert at 6 p.m., followed by the New Legacy Swing Band at 7 p.m.
The New Legacy Swing Band entertains enthusiastic dancers and listeners throughout New England. Based in the Seacoast area of New Hampshire, its extensive music library includes big band, jazz, swing, waltzes, Latin, rock 'n' roll, and R&B tunes from all music eras. Immediately following the concert, there will be a spectacular fireworks show presented by Atlas Pyrotechnics.
Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at every concert.
Please note, there's an alternate front gate entrance due to the current construction at Cranmore. Volunteers and signage are ready to greet and direct you.
Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine.
