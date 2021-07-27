CONWAY — Arts Jubilee will be presenting the annual pops concert and fireworks show, featuring the New Legacy Swing Band on Thursday, July 29, at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Singer/songwriter/storyteller/actor John Davidson will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by the New Legacy Swing Band at 7 p.m.
The New Legacy Swing Band entertains enthusiastic dancers and listeners throughout New England. Based in the Seacoast area of New Hampshire, their extensive music library includes big band, jazz, swing, waltzes, Latin, rock n' roll, and R&B tunes from all music eras.
The annual pops concert has been an Arts Jubilee tradition since its founding in 1983. Immediately following the concert, there will be a spectacular fireworks show presented by Atlas Pyrotechnics.
John Davidson is an actor, singer and former game show host known for hosting "That's Incredible!," "Time Machine," "Hollywood Squares" and "The $100,000 Pyramid." Most recently, John has been entertaining America as a traveling troubadour/singer/songwriter/storyteller with his original songs, his jokes, and his guitar.
Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase on the Zip’s Pub deck, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at each concert.
Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine.
For more information, go to artsjubilee.org. Special thanks to season sponsors White Mountain Oil & Propane and Zeb’s General Store
