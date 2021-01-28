In a recent Sun column, my abilities as a writer and a critic were called into question. Furthermore, the very idea of art criticism was dismissed as “the public equivalent of refrigerator literature, strung together from boxes of magnetized words that offer inadequate variety.”
The central conceit of the argument against my writing is that I, and other critics, have a limited vocabulary that relies on cliche and trite phrases. My review of “WandaVision” was used as evidence of this.
So why do I and other critics seemingly all pull from the same shallow vocabulary pool? Why is it that we use such simple and recognizable language?
Early in my education as a journalist, I was told to write at an eighth-grade reading level. That is a bit of a misnomer, but the idea was to get young, aspiring journalists to write simply. This may sound like pandering to one’s audience. Certainly, as writers, we should be elevating our readers not speaking down to them.
The job of a journalist — whether it is a breaking news story or a movie review — is to write in a manner that is readable and accessible to as wide an audience as possible.
Readability of content can be determined by a number of tests. The Flesch-Kincaid readability test is one of the more frequently used ones. Scores are based on the number of words per sentence and on the number of syllables per word. This score is then converted to a grade level.
The idea behind the test is that long words and sentences can be more difficult to read. This test doesn’t speak to the quality of the content, but it can be a good barometer of how approachable one’s writing is.
The New York Times, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal are written between 11th and 12th grade level. USA Today, NPR, BBC, CNN, FOX News and New York Post are written between 10th and 11th grade reading levels.
Another early lesson in journalistic writing that stuck with me was never use 10 words when you can use five. This is a variation of the Mark Twain quote: “Don't use a five-dollar word when a fifty-cent word will do.” In both cases, the sentiment is the same: Try to write as succinctly and plainly as possible.
I generally try to keep my reviews to 800 words or less. It isn’t always easy to describe and critique a movie, TV series or play within that limit. Using familiar or cliche language can be a tool in that process. While too many cliches can be a sign of bad writing, utilizing a few can act as a shorthand in getting ideas across to a reader quickly. It is also a matter of how and in what context this well-known language is employed within one’s own voice and style.
By the same token, using cultural references can aid in getting across the tone or feel of a piece. In my “WandaVision” review, I did this frequently, as the series is an homage to classic TV sitcoms. References to the shows it is emulating helps to explain the experience of viewing the series as well as to contextualize it.
It is important to know your audience and their expectations. A newspaper is casually read half awake with a cup of coffee, during an all-too-brief lunch break or while trying to block out the ambient noise of a hospital waiting room. Reading a newspaper should not be a challenge. It should not be a graduate-level dissertation.
With a review, people want to know if something is worth their time. There has been a lot of haranguing from some critics that the comic book genre isn’t worthwhile, but this isn’t helpful to the reader of the review who is likely already a fan of the genre. They want to know whether the film or series is good within the genre itself.
It is the journalist’s job to serve and inform the reader. Being easily understood is key to that. There’s nothing wrong with using a so-called big word, but stringing a slew of them together is less about serving the reader, and more about the writer serving their ego.
