CONWAY — A man yanks on the locked doors of the Mountain Valley Mall.
“You’re killing me,” he shouts to Ed Gearity, the manager of the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 since 2013, who stands on the other side of the doors.
“Tomorrow,” Gearity shouts back, referring to the Thursday opening of the cinema, and directs the man to The Conway Daily Sun for showtimes.
“You’ve made my day,” the man says, before eagerly grabbing a copy of the paper from a nearby newspaper box.
This has been a familiar scene for Gearity since closing the cinema in mid-March due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus. Gearity, who has continued to come in daily to maintain the projectors and other equipment, has also been getting phone calls as well as being approached in the community.
“Hey, Eddie, when are you opening up?”
That day has finally arrived. The cinema opened Thursday, with a reduced Thursday through Sunday schedule and new social-distancing guidelines and policies in place.
While online ticket purchasing is recommended to reduce contact, tickets can still be purchased in person.
When you walk through the doors of the building, located at 32 Mountain Valley Blvd. in North Conway, you’ll be greeted with social-distancing marks along the left wall for the line to buy tickets.
“They're all 6 feet apart and the benches are on the right,” Gearity said during a walk through Wednesday. “What I've tried to do throughout this whole facility is keep the center open. We've got about 28 to 30 feet from left to right. … Folks can still exit or come into the building in the middle without being too close.”
As in the past, there will be two separate lines for tickets and concessions, but now with more distance. The candy rack will be positioned in such a way as to act as a barrier to help further direct traffic. The straw, napkins and popcorn seasoning station that was in the middle of the main lobby has been removed to create more space for social distancing.
When patrons are ready to head into a movie, an usher will show them to their seat so that proper social distancing can be assured.
“If you're the first guests, you're almost going to have your first choice but, at the same time, I can't just let you sit in the middle,” Gearity said. “We sat with a tape measure. And I said, “Guys, I mean, not only is it two, three chairs to the left and right of people, but you've got to worry about in front of you and behind you.”
The staff will be wearing masks, temperatures will be taken and any staff showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted in the building. While not mandated, it is highly recommended that customers also wear masks or coverings.
“We're sort of hoping everybody does,” Gearity said. “But how do you eat popcorn? How do you handle the three kids in the theater? As we go, we're going to find more and more out on how we're going to play this.”
The cinema will also have hand sanitizer in all common areas, and there will be sanitizing and disinfecting of the restrooms every 30 minutes and of the theaters after showings.
“I'm a clean freak as it is,” Gearity said. “My people are always wiping common areas down anyway because that's just how I was. So, that's going to be fairly simple for us because we were doing it anyway. The Lysol wipes, I like those. We wiped door handles, bathroom handles, we did all of the flush things. That's an usher's job.”
The number of shows are also reduced with staggered screenings of movies every 30 minutes, to avoid large crowds rather than all the films playing at roughly the same time.
“It's not like the old days where we would run our shows from noon to 1,” Gearity said. “In that hour, we tried to put the 300, 400 people for the seven theaters in all at once. Then it would all depart between 2:15 to 3. We can't do that anymore.”
Since there haven’t been any theatrical releases from major studios since April, the current lineup of films is largely March releases, including “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt” and “Bloodshot.” In addition, the cinema will have “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Bad Boys for Life,” popular holdovers from December and January as well as “Trolls: World Tour,” which was released after the cinema closed, and the original “Ghostbusters.”
The return of new theatrical releases is constantly being pushed back. Currently, the first new film back is set to be “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe on July 31, with director Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet” on Aug. 12, Disney’s live action “Mulan” on Aug. 21 and “Bill and Ted 3” on Aug. 28, but all these dates are subject to change.
Looking to the future, the cinema which started with just two screens in 1982, added two more in 1984 and further expanded to the current seven in 1998, will be taking over the former Panda Garden location to add an eighth screen.
The first 10 to 12 feet of the space, which has been vacant since 2015, will become a birthday party room which will be made to hold about 12 kids.
“We used to have birthday parties outside (in the lobby) all the time,” Gearity said. “We used to try to dress it up with my standees to make them feel good. We really didn't have a private room for them. So now this will be a private room.”
The Panda Garden space had its own handicap-accessible bathroom, which Gearity plans to keep at the back of the theater.
“No theater really has its own bathroom inside but with this one, it's going to end up working out like that,” Gearity said.
A new opening will be created in the wall that runs parallel with the hallway that leads to screens six and seven, which will allow for one usher to work all three screens. In addition, there will be a wide handicap-accessible aisle.
This has long been in the works for Gearity who has always had his “eyes on that space,” so when the theaters received upgraded chairs in 2017, Gearity planned ahead.
“I sort of anticipated the future and I grabbed an extra 150 chairs for parts and whatnot because I knew I had storage here,” Gearity said. “I bought them all at once because I got a better deal on them. I got them all at once. Same truck delivery, same style, same everything.”
Also coming in the fall will be a self-help kiosk.
“The folks that come up from Massachusetts are all over it, like ‘Where's your kiosk?’ or they're walking down to my usher waving a phone, because that's what they're accustomed to,” Gearity said. “We are starting to morph into that even up here.”
The original plan was to have the new space and kiosk open this summer, but then COVID-19 happened. Now, with permits in hand, they are moving forward with the hope of finishing up for a fall opening for the new space.
For now, Gearity is just excited to be opening back up.
“I'm glad we're opening again,” Gearity said. “I'm hoping that we figure our way through all of this and what's going on around right now. So, we’ll see what happens. Fingers crossed.”
For more information and showtimes, go to yourneighborhoodtheatre.com.
