Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), the Agatha Christie-esque detective introduced in writer/director Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery “Knives Out,” returns to solve another case in “Glass Onion,” a funnier and campier twist on the whodunit than its predecessor.
While technically a sequel, “Glass Onion” isn’t a continuation of the events of “Knives Out.” Similar to Christie’s Hercules Poirot or Miss Marple, Blanc is dropped into a scenario and must deduce who has committed murder.
This makes the official title, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” a bit nonsensical. Clearly, Netflix, the studio releasing the film, wants to make it obvious it is a follow up to “Knives Out,” but the full title may create more confusion as Craig’s southern detective is the only returning character.
By the same logic, “Death on the Nile” would be subtitled “A Murder on the Orient Express Mystery” or, to use Craig’s former franchise, you’d have to title the second James Bond film “From Russia With Love: A Dr. No Adventure.” A more appropriate subtitle would be “A Benoit Blanc Mystery” or perhaps naming the film “Benoit Blanc and the Glass Onion.”
Cumbersome title aside, “Glass Onion” is another thoroughly entertaining Blanc mystery with Johnson finding a different tone and way to subvert our expectations of the murder mystery template.
Whodunits have a very particular formula. A group of suspects are gathered in a location and then one (or more) of the party is killed. An investigator is brought in to suss out who the killer is. Once you’ve watched enough of them, you can start to anticipate the story beats and perhaps even solve the mystery before the characters do.
Johnson flipped the formula in “Knives Out” by having us know who accidentally caused the death. We were on their side as they tried to cover their tracks. It was less of a whodunit and more how will they not get caught. Of course, things were more complicated than they seemed, and a true villain was revealed by the end but that slight deviation from the formula made “Knives Out” feel fresh and original.
“Glass Onion” leans more into the Christie formula with a group of friends going to an isolated location — the private Greek island of billionaire tech mogul named Miles Bron (Edward Norton) — to participate in a murder mystery party. Everyone has a connection to Miles except Blanc, who received an invitation for unclear reasons. Inevitably, an actual murder occurs and Blanc has a real mystery to unravel.
The friends, dubbed the disruptors by Miles, include former model turned fashion designer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson); Birdie’s assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick); Twitch/YouTube celebrity Duke Cody (Dave Bautista); Duke’s girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline); politician Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn); Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), a high-ranking scientist at Miles’ company; and Andi Brand (Janelle Monet), the co-founder of Miles' company who was recently forced out.
Johnson’s twist on our expectations is that the big final reveal is less about who the killer is — it isn’t exactly a surprise — but rather reframing our understanding of this person.
The film is presented in two acts with a black out at the midpoint acting as an intermission. The second half of the film revisits the events of the first half but from a new perspective. As with any good mystery, paying close attention is rewarded as passing details in the first act are paid off in the second.
Once again, Craig is fantastic as Blanc. He lays on the “Southern hokum” even thicker this time. His behavior, which is less reserved, may seem out of character. The film is set during the 2020 pandemic, and Blanc is shown to be restless and in need of a challenge.
The rest of the cast is equally terrific with Monet being a particular standout. She is simply stunning, giving a complex, layered performance that deserves all of the awards. If she doesn’t get an Oscar this year, there’s most certainly one in her future.
Norton is funny as the vain billionaire, who does things like play “Blackbird” on the guitar Paul McCartney wrote it on or rent the Mona Lisa from the Louvre just to hang it in his living room because it's “legit.” He has some truly hilarious facial expressions throughout.
As this is an ensemble not everyone is given a ton to do but everyone has a moment or two. Hudson amuses as the dimwit model who thinks she speaks the truth simply because she’s unfiltered; Hahn adds the off-kilter comedic energy she’s known for; Bautista continues to show his range as an actor; Cline adds substance to a character who is initially presented as vacuous; Henwick offers some dry humor and Odom provides some cool and gravitas.
Johnson and cinematographer Steve Yedlin take advantage of the Greek location resulting in a gorgeous looking film. The lush score by Nathan Johnson gives the film the feel of Old Hollywood.
“Glass Onion” is easily one of 2022's most entertaining and rewatchable films. I could watch a dozen of these, but at least one more is planned. I can’t wait.
