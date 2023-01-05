Glass Onion-Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX)

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), the Agatha Christie-esque detective introduced in writer/director Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery “Knives Out,” returns to solve another case in “Glass Onion,” a funnier and campier twist on the whodunit than its predecessor.

Glass Onion-Poster

Daniel Craig return as Detective Benoit Blanc to solve another case in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

While technically a sequel, “Glass Onion” isn’t a continuation of the events of “Knives Out.” Similar to Christie’s Hercules Poirot or Miss Marple, Blanc is dropped into a scenario and must deduce who has committed murder.

Glass Onion-Cast

From left: Kathryn Hahn as Claire, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Edward Norton as Miles, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel, and Kate Hudson as Birdie in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX)
Glass Onion-Rian Johnson and Janelle Monet

Director Rian Johnson (left) on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" with Janelle Monet. (JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX)
Glass Onion-Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey and Dave Bautista as Duke in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.