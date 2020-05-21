Memorial Day is the traditional launch date for gardeners in the mountains of New Hampshire, the bookend to Labor Day and 100 days of frost-free growing. That window of opportunity has broadened in recent decades, as global temperatures rise, but our Zone 5a location still delivers a wild range of weather.
This year, late May offers respite from spring’s unrelenting cold, mixed precipitation and punishing winds. With the mercury pushing 80, it appears we have finally turned the corner, leaving spring behind and heading toward the summer of 2020.
It is also the summer of COVID-19, of course. Folks are taking up vegetable gardening in unprecedented numbers and embracing the possibility of growing fresh produce as an act of self-reliance in uncertain times. The fact is, with a bit of planning, a variety of vegetables can be fairly easily grown, and in some cases, stored away come fall.
But how much space is sufficient, and what are the best crops to target?
First and foremost, honor family preferences, and grow what will be consumed. There is little point tying up labor and space with vegetables like turnips, beets and Brussel sprouts, all remarkably hardy, if folks are not going to eat them.
In general, a rule of thumb is 100 square feet per person, though of course plants vary in size and scope, and it depends on whether you intend the yield for fresh consumption or to preserve for winter use.
Either way, beans are a sure bet, from bush, to pole and haricots vert, in a wide range of hues and heights. Bush beans yield 3-5 pounds per 10-foot row.
Planting several colors creates a striking display, and replanting every two weeks through mid-July will extend the harvest.
As to varieties, Provider is the standard for northern growers, given its ability to germinate and thrive even in cool, wet conditions. Jade and Maxibel are delicious later choices, and Velour or Royalty for purple beans.
Broccoli is another resilient choice, whether for rookie or veteran gardeners. Count on planting two to four plants per person, and a yield of 4-6 pounds per 10-foot row.
Tendergreen is a great early variety, but others, like Arcadia and Premium Crop, which mature later, also produce numerous side shoots for a continuing harvest.
Carrots have a place in every home garden, starting with slender early Mokum or Coral, or main croppers like Scarlet Nantes and Bolero. Carrots can yield 7-10 pounds per 10-foot row, and sowing varieties with different days to maturity means a sustained harvest through the summer into fall.
Summer squash and zucchini are foolproof. Three or four plants will fill a 10-foot row, and can produce more than 50 pounds of fruit. The problem with zukes is often having too many versus not enough, though that can be alleviated by sowing fewer at the outset, with a second planting a month later to extend the harvest.
It is hard to go wrong with any variety of hybrid zucchini, but when it comes to summer squash, there are some superlatives, like Saffron and Slik Pik. A personal favorite is Zephyr, with wonderful flavor and a unique color pattern that resembles a yellow squash dipped in pale green at the blossom end.
Tomatoes are the most widely grown crop in home plots across America, and in fact are sometimes the impetus to start a home garden in the first place.
While they grow on a wide range of soil, producing ripe fruit before mid-August is a perennial challenge here in the mountains. Depending on type, variety and whether plants are staked, trellised or grown in cages, each has the potential to yield 10-20 pounds.
Potatoes, garlic, onions and other root crops are indispensable crops, though in the case of spuds, they also occupy prodigious space throughout the growing season. But there are alternative space-saving strategies for potatoes, from using containers like sheet rock buckets or grow bags, to other above-ground bins and towers. In general terms, count on a plant to yield five to 10 potatoes, or 10-20 pounds per 10-foot row.
A handful of other vegetables deserve a spot in any home vegetable garden. Slicing cucumbers will yield two dozen fruits per plant over a period of weeks, while picklers are even more prolific, though the cukes are smaller.
Kale and Swiss chard are incredibly hardy and prolific, producing greens from May to October. And beets, though sometimes overlooked, are a nutritional powerhouse capable of 10-20 pounds per 10-foot row.
The growing season stretches out ahead, and there is a litany of reasons to get a vegetable garden going in 2020. Food security is on the minds of many, but there are other motivating factors, including limiting the use of chemicals and pesticides, and the unparalleled quality of garden fresh vegetables. Blackflies, muscle aches, predators and insect pests are part of the undertaking, too. But either way, it is time to get the garden growing.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.